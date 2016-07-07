Inno3D Reveals Pair Of Overclocked GTX 1060 Cards

Inno3D announced that it will release two overclocked GTX 1060 models later this month. Gaming OC and iChill series cards will launch side by side.
The Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming OC X2 employs a dual fan solution. The shroud is black and features several translucent red accents. It’s unclear if those accents are lit by LEDs or not. Inno3D hasn’t revealed many of the details, so we’re not sure how large the fans are, but the heatsink is taller than the typical PCB design.
Inno3D also revealed the GeForce GTX 1060 iChill X3, which features three fans that appear to be smaller than the ones installed on the Gaming OC X2. This card features a silver and black shroud with not colored accents.
According to the press announcement, both of these cards share the same specifications. We’ve reached out to Inno3D to confirm that this, in fact, the case. We suspect that one of them should feature a higher overclock than the other.
|Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming OC X2
|Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 iChiLL X3
|Boost Clock:
|1784 MHz
|1784 MHz
|Memory Clock:
|8.2Gbps
|8.2Gbps
|Memory Size:
|6GB
|6GB
|Memory Type:
|GDDR5
|GDDR5
|Memory Interface:
|192-bit
|192-bit
|Output:
|DP x 3 + HDMI + DVI
|DP x 3 + HDMI + DVI
Inno3D did not confirm that these models would be available on July 19 when Nvidia officially launches the GTX 1060, but partners are free to launch their custom cards on that date, so we expect these cards to launch at that time.
Updated July 7, 2016, 9:48am PT: Added specifications table.
It does. Why not have something that can make some noise inside your computer? Why not pretend the GPU features an armor, because it's a soldier, a gun, a sword...whatever but a GPU. Why not gather a bit more dust as time passes by? Why would anyone waste such a great opportunity?
Moar fans="kool'r".
It would probably lower operating temps, but as you've said, it won't take overclocks to new realms.
Overkill ? You are suggesting the the 1070 which exhibits thermal throttling is a better idea ?
Sure did for the 1070
https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/NVIDIA/GeForce_GTX_1070/28.html
https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/MSI/GTX_1070_Gaming_X/28.html
Unlike the 9xx and 100xx series, we are not going to see a lot of 20 - 30+% OCs. NVidia has taken a page outta AMDs book and aggressively clocked the cards in the box which is why we see such a large jump from previous generation.
I thought I was on an enthusiast site for technology, you guys should be more appreciative.
Smaller coolers = cheaper cards. We're talking about cards that are mid-range at best here. I don't have a problem with them making cards like this, but I wouldn't recommend anyone buy one.
Like those multi-fan GTX 750 TIs, where a small heatsink and single fan can keep the card cool and nearly silent, there is only so much cooling capacity you can possibly need. That's what overkill is, paying more for something you're never going to use. It's a bigger problem on lower-end cards, which run cooler anyway.