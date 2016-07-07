Trending

Inno3D Reveals Pair Of Overclocked GTX 1060 Cards

By

Inno3D announced that it will release two overclocked GTX 1060 models later this month. Gaming OC and iChill series cards will launch side by side.

The Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming OC X2 employs a dual fan solution. The shroud is black and features several translucent red accents. It’s unclear if those accents are lit by LEDs or not. Inno3D hasn’t revealed many of the details, so we’re not sure how large the fans are, but the heatsink is taller than the typical PCB design.

Inno3D also revealed the GeForce GTX 1060 iChill X3, which features three fans that appear to be smaller than the ones installed on the Gaming OC X2. This card features a silver and black shroud with not colored accents.

According to the press announcement, both of these cards share the same specifications. We’ve reached out to Inno3D to confirm that this, in fact, the case. We suspect that one of them should feature a higher overclock than the other.

Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming OC X2Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 iChiLL X3
Boost Clock:1784 MHz1784 MHz
Memory Clock:8.2Gbps8.2Gbps
Memory Size:6GB6GB
Memory Type:GDDR5GDDR5
Memory Interface:192-bit192-bit
Output:DP x 3 + HDMI + DVIDP x 3 + HDMI + DVI

Inno3D did not confirm that these models would be available on July 19 when Nvidia officially launches the GTX 1060, but partners are free to launch their custom cards on that date, so we expect these cards to launch at that time.

Updated July 7, 2016, 9:48am PT: Added specifications table.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Quixit 07 July 2016 16:51
    Seeing as those coolers are overkill for the GTX 1070, this is a little crazy.
    Reply
  • clee1013 07 July 2016 17:14
    3fan for 6pin card = makes ton of sense.
    Reply
  • 3ogdy 07 July 2016 18:34
    18240468 said:
    3fan for 6pin card = makes ton of sense.

    It does. Why not have something that can make some noise inside your computer? Why not pretend the GPU features an armor, because it's a soldier, a gun, a sword...whatever but a GPU. Why not gather a bit more dust as time passes by? Why would anyone waste such a great opportunity?

    Moar fans="kool'r".

    It would probably lower operating temps, but as you've said, it won't take overclocks to new realms.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 07 July 2016 19:44
    18240362 said:
    Seeing as those coolers are overkill for the GTX 1070, this is a little crazy.

    Overkill ? You are suggesting the the 1070 which exhibits thermal throttling is a better idea ?

    18240468 said:
    3fan for 6pin card = makes ton of sense.

    Sure did for the 1070

    https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/NVIDIA/GeForce_GTX_1070/28.html

    Idle temperatures are excellent, which is no wonder since the fans don't stop in idle. During gaming, the card goes above 82°C, which results in lower clocks due to Boost 3.0




    https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/MSI/GTX_1070_Gaming_X/28.html

    Idle temperatures are excellent even with the fans turning off in idle. During gaming, the card also runs much cooler than the reference design, which avoids clock throttling above 82°C.



    Unlike the 9xx and 100xx series, we are not going to see a lot of 20 - 30+% OCs. NVidia has taken a page outta AMDs book and aggressively clocked the cards in the box which is why we see such a large jump from previous generation.
    Reply
  • iLLz 07 July 2016 23:01
    Haters gonna hate, huh? Ya'll find any reason to complain these days. So now we are complaining about aftermarket coolers being overkill? Anything to sh!t on Nvidia I guess. With the amount of rabid AMD fanboys I've seen dumping all over everything Nvidia, you'd think AMD would turn a profit in the last few years since so many people buy AMD and ONLY AMD.

    I thought I was on an enthusiast site for technology, you guys should be more appreciative.
    Reply
  • rAw_toAst 08 July 2016 16:57
    With the ever shrinking size and power requirements of tech moving forward, I would really like to see the arrival of modern cards in low profile/half height form factor so we could cram all that power in to a tiny place. For the time being, a gtx 750 ti is about the best you can get in that form factor. The 750 ti is still a little beast, though...
    Reply
  • sanien 08 July 2016 22:19
    They do get hot as they are OC'ed. This is clear on every bench out there. I prefer more/bigger fans that runs slow=quiet rather than few that runs fast.
    Reply
  • kamhagh 11 July 2016 10:57
    Even the reference was good! But it sounds like jet engines! So nice!!! 3 fans might be overkill. We have to wait for price too. I think i would get a nornal asus 2fan model :D
    Reply
  • Quixit 11 July 2016 21:03
    18242087 said:
    Haters gonna hate, huh? Ya'll find any reason to complain these days. So now we are complaining about aftermarket coolers being overkill? Anything to sh!t on Nvidia I guess. With the amount of rabid AMD fanboys I've seen dumping all over everything Nvidia, you'd think AMD would turn a profit in the last few years since so many people buy AMD and ONLY AMD.

    I thought I was on an enthusiast site for technology, you guys should be more appreciative.

    Smaller coolers = cheaper cards. We're talking about cards that are mid-range at best here. I don't have a problem with them making cards like this, but I wouldn't recommend anyone buy one.

    Like those multi-fan GTX 750 TIs, where a small heatsink and single fan can keep the card cool and nearly silent, there is only so much cooling capacity you can possibly need. That's what overkill is, paying more for something you're never going to use. It's a bigger problem on lower-end cards, which run cooler anyway.
    Reply