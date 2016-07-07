Inno3D Reveals Pair Of Overclocked GTX 1060 Cards

Inno3D announced that it will release two overclocked GTX 1060 models later this month. Gaming OC and iChill series cards will launch side by side.

The Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming OC X2 employs a dual fan solution. The shroud is black and features several translucent red accents. It’s unclear if those accents are lit by LEDs or not. Inno3D hasn’t revealed many of the details, so we’re not sure how large the fans are, but the heatsink is taller than the typical PCB design.

Inno3D also revealed the GeForce GTX 1060 iChill X3, which features three fans that appear to be smaller than the ones installed on the Gaming OC X2. This card features a silver and black shroud with not colored accents.

According to the press announcement, both of these cards share the same specifications. We’ve reached out to Inno3D to confirm that this, in fact, the case. We suspect that one of them should feature a higher overclock than the other.

Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming OC X2 Inno3D GeForce GTX 1060 iChiLL X3 Boost Clock: 1784 MHz 1784 MHz Memory Clock: 8.2Gbps 8.2Gbps Memory Size: 6GB 6GB Memory Type: GDDR5 GDDR5 Memory Interface: 192-bit 192-bit Output: DP x 3 + HDMI + DVI DP x 3 + HDMI + DVI

Inno3D did not confirm that these models would be available on July 19 when Nvidia officially launches the GTX 1060, but partners are free to launch their custom cards on that date, so we expect these cards to launch at that time.

Updated July 7, 2016, 9:48am PT: Added specifications table.



