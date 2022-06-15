InnoCN 13.3-inch, 15.6-inch Portable OLED Monitors Drop Below $200

OLED displays have become popular in the laptop sector and are increasingly gaining traction in high-end desktop monitors. Known for their inky blacks, vibrant colors, and expansive contrast ratio, OLED panels typically come with high price tags. But this is surprisingly not the case at the moment for two portable monitors from Chinese OEM InnoCN.

InnoCN’s K1F uses a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) OLED panel and has an MSRP of $249.99. However, it’s currently on sale at Amazon for $212.49, with another $30 instant discount that's applied at checkout (after checking the coupon box on the product page), dropping the price to just $182.99 (opens in new tab). First spotted by TechRadar, this price is unheard of for an OLED-based portable monitor — it even undercuts some IPS panels we’ve recently reviewed.

InnoCN claims that the K1F achieves 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 1ms response time, 400-nit maximum brightness, and boasts a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. The 1.4-pound monitor features an anodized aluminum body and comes with an adjustable kickstand that magnetically attaches to the back. Connectivity is accomplished using USB-C or a mini-HDMI port.

If 13.3 inches is too small for you, InnoCN is also deeply discounting its 15.6-inch A1F portable monitor (opens in new tab). Despite having a 2-inch advantage diagonally in screen size, the A1F matches its smaller sibling in every other spec, including its Full HD resolution, response time, contrast ratio, DCI-P3 gamut coverage and brightness. It also features the same style of magnetic kickstand.

The A1F has an MSRP of $349, but the coupon code TRADAROM takes the price to $199.49 (a $150.50 discount). Again, this is new territory for portable OLED panels and a welcome change for mobile warriors looking for a colorful panel to expand their workspace.

For comparison, we recently tested the Lepow C2 portable monitor, which offers a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel and has a price tag of $199. The only somewhat-comparable 15.6-inch portable OLED monitor we’ve tested is the $600 Zion Pro. Granted, the Zion Pro has a 4K panel instead of Full HD — but we’re still looking at a $400 price spread between the Zion Pro and the InnoCN A1F.

While the sub-$200 pricing for the InnoCN K1F and A1F is definitely intriguing, we’ll have to wait to see about getting both of these monitors into our lab to test them firsthand. Then we’ll be able to let you know if InnoCN's deal is a smoking bargain, or if there are any significant gotchas that explain such a low price point.