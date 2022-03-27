Intel Arc Pro GPUs Will Come To Mobile Workstations Very Soon

Dell's new mobile workstation comes with powerful Alder Lake H-series processor options, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, and a 4TB PCIe NVMe SSD. We hope the Arc graphics are an excellent complement to those specs.

Images of a purported Dell Precision 5470 mobile workstation datasheet have emerged online. The device is an unannounced new 14-inch laptop model from Dell, powered by up to an Intel Core i9-12900HK with vPro. However, the optional GPU choice is startling, including an unannounced discrete "Intel Arc A30M Pro."

ITHome reader Yslalan shared the photograph, and though the leaks they represent seem reasonable, please take anything revealed in this way with a pinch of salt. If the leak is genuine, the new Dell Precision 5470 professional workstation looks set to provide a good dose of portable power to professionals in the coming weeks. It blends Intel's latest H-series mobile processors with Iris Xe iGPU, Nvidia RTX A100 with 4GB GDDR6, or the headlining Intel Arc A30M Pro GPU option. The spec sheet highlights that the Intel Arc option might trail the GPU's product launch as "coming soon."

Sadly, we don't have any technical specifications for the Intel Arc A30M Pro GPU. It is even possible that this isn't just one Intel Arc GPU but the root name of several options. For information about the Nvidia RTX A1000 option, please check our article from earlier in the week, which revealed these Ampere Pro GPUs would be arriving in spring.

(Image credit: Dell, ITHome)

We know about Dell's new Precision 5470 that it will be the 14-inch member of the upcoming XX70 series. Moreover, its 14-inch screen will be in the increasingly popular 16:10 aspect ratio, with a narrow bezel, and buyers can configure an FHD+ or QHD+ panel.

Dell's new 1.48kg (3.25lbs) workstation also comes with up to 64GB LPDDR5-5200 dual-channel memory and a 4TB PCIe NVMe self-encrypting SSD. Users will be able to configure these workstations using Intel Core i5-12500H, i5-12600H, i7-12700H, i7-12800H, i9-12900H, or i9-12900HK. These vPro security-enhanced chips range from 12C/16T to 14C/20T and boost clocks up to 5.0 GHz. Lastly, Dell allows purchasers to pick and choose from three versions of Windows 11 and two flavors of Linux.

These certainly sound like they will be highly portable and powerful workstations from the specs. The leak leaves plenty of unanswered questions, though. As well as any absence of a hint at how the performance of the Intel Arc A30M Pro GPU option compares to either the Iris Xe iGPU or Nvidia RTX A1000, we are also in the dark regarding release dates and pricing.

For further reading about Intel Arc mobile graphics performance, please check our recent article, which discusses a purported Intel Arc A370M GPU Ashes of the Singularity benchmark run (spoiler, it was about as fast as a mobile GeForce GTX 1060.