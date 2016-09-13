Trending

IOGear Launches Three Affordable Gaming Mice

IOGear unveiled three new inexpensive gaming mice under its Kaliber Gaming peripheral line, the Fokus, Retikal and Symmetre. All three mice feature a programmable software suite and cost under $50.

IOGear’s Fokus Gaming Mouse features the Avago 9800 laser sensor that provides gamers with a resolution of up to 8,200DPI. IOGear suggested that you use the Fokus’s high DPI settings for gaming at higher pixel densities, such as 4K. The ambidextrous Fokus features a white aluminum chassis with an LED-backlit logo, which you can adjust or cycle in a breathing pattern. The Fokus has eight buttons that are programmable using IOGear’s Kaliber Gaming software.

Unlike the Fokus, IOGear’s Retikal Gaming Mouse features an optical Pixart 3310 sensor. The ergonomically shaped Retikal features nine programmable buttons and a low-DPI sniper button. You can adjust the default settings, of course, and the Retikal has onboard memory for up to five custom mouse profiles. You can adjust the DPI settings, button macros, and LED illumination to your liking. The Retikal includes an adjustable weight system that slides through the back of the mouse; users can add up to four weights, but IOGear hasn’t stated the individual specifications of each one.

Finally, the Symmetre Gaming Mouse features the optical Avago 3050 sensor. Unlike the Fokus and Retikal, the Symmetre is more straightforward. It features nine programmable buttons, an ambidextrous frame constructed of black plastic and rubber, and a breathing blue LED backlight.

IOGear’s Fokus, Retikal and Symmetre Gaming Mice are available now for $49.95, $34.95, and $24.95, respectively.

Fokus GME670Retikal GME660Symmetre GME630
SensorAvago 9800Pixart 3310Avago 3050
Buttons8 programmable9 programmable9 programmable
ResolutionUp to 8,200 DPIUp to 5,000 DPIUp to 4,000DPI
Report Rate125/500/1000Hz125/500/1000Hz125/500/1000Hz
Frame Rate12,000fps6,400fps6,600fps
Memory128K built-in memory128K built-in memory64K built-in memory
ConstructionABS, Polycarbonate, Aluminum, RubberABS, Polycarbonate, RubberABS, Polycarbonate, Rubber
Price$49.95$34.95$24.95
  • rad666 14 September 2016 01:32
    When I first read this article, I read "Retikal" as "Rectal"...
  • gervino 14 September 2016 07:47
    Look like fine mice to me.
  • f-14 18 September 2016 19:48
    i've seen better brand new lesser known companies better gaming mice on ebay for $20 or less.
