IOGear Launches Three Affordable Gaming Mice

IOGear unveiled three new inexpensive gaming mice under its Kaliber Gaming peripheral line, the Fokus, Retikal and Symmetre. All three mice feature a programmable software suite and cost under $50.

IOGear’s Fokus Gaming Mouse features the Avago 9800 laser sensor that provides gamers with a resolution of up to 8,200DPI. IOGear suggested that you use the Fokus’s high DPI settings for gaming at higher pixel densities, such as 4K. The ambidextrous Fokus features a white aluminum chassis with an LED-backlit logo, which you can adjust or cycle in a breathing pattern. The Fokus has eight buttons that are programmable using IOGear’s Kaliber Gaming software.

Unlike the Fokus, IOGear’s Retikal Gaming Mouse features an optical Pixart 3310 sensor. The ergonomically shaped Retikal features nine programmable buttons and a low-DPI sniper button. You can adjust the default settings, of course, and the Retikal has onboard memory for up to five custom mouse profiles. You can adjust the DPI settings, button macros, and LED illumination to your liking. The Retikal includes an adjustable weight system that slides through the back of the mouse; users can add up to four weights, but IOGear hasn’t stated the individual specifications of each one.

Finally, the Symmetre Gaming Mouse features the optical Avago 3050 sensor. Unlike the Fokus and Retikal, the Symmetre is more straightforward. It features nine programmable buttons, an ambidextrous frame constructed of black plastic and rubber, and a breathing blue LED backlight.

IOGear’s Fokus, Retikal and Symmetre Gaming Mice are available now for $49.95, $34.95, and $24.95, respectively.