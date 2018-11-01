iPad Pro's Geekbench Scores Show A12X Bionic's Power

(Image credit: Apple)

Geekbench scores for Apple's new iPad Pro have appeared, and they sure are impressive. At least one configuration of the iPad Pro tablet, which you can see on Geekbench here, with its A12X Bionic system on a chip (SoC) achieved a single core score of 5,030 and a multi-core score of 17,995.

Some sites, like 9to5Mac, which first found the scores, point out that the A12X Bionic's performance isn't far behind some powerful Intel chips. However, it's possible that variants in what tests are being run (AArch64 for ARM versus 64- or 32-bit for Intel) could have an effect. When we tested the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7-8559U, it achieved a multi-core score of 17,348.

The model tested, named iPad8,8, lists 5,650MB of memory, which confirms speculation that at least some iPad models have 6GB of RAM. It has been speculated that 1TB iPad Pros get 6GB of RAM, while those with lesser storage only get 4GB. It's possible that the configurations with 4GB would produce slightly lesser scores.

On the GPU-based compute test, the same iPad model earned a score of 42,038.

It's rumored that iOS 13 could include a big redesign with new features, so it's possible that this power is simply future-proofing the iPad Pro. Either way, Apple's team in Cupertino is proving that it's chip division is nothing to mess with.

The iPad Pro is being tested in the wild now, but for most people it will be available on November 7 starting at $799 for the 11-inch model and $999 for a 12.9-inch model.