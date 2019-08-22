Chinese Vendor Developing PCIe 4.0 GPU With 16GB HBM and GTX 1080-Like Performance

Jingjia Micro, short for Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics Co., Ltd, has allegedly commenced pre-researching the company's next-generation JM9271 GPU that it claims will be as fast as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080.

Formally constituted in 2006, Jingjia Micro is a Chinese military-civilian integrated company that specializes in electronic component design and production. The firm has started racking up accolades, such as producing the JM5400, China's first domestic GPU. The JM5400 is built on a rather primitive 65nm manufacturing process. However, it later replaced many archaic ATI M9, M54, M72 and M96 GPUs often used in Chinese military aircraft. After the JM5400's success, Jingjia Micro transitioned from the 65nm node to the 28nm node and added the JM7000 and JM7200 GPUs to its arsenal.

JM9231 GTX 1050 JM9271 GTX 1080 API Support OpenGL 4.5, OpenCL 1.2 OpenGL 4.6, DX12 OpenGL 4.5, OpenCL 2.0 OpenGL 4.6, DX12 Boost Clock Rate > 1,500 MHz 1,455 MHz > 1,800 MHz 1,733 MHz Bus Interface PCIe 3.0 PCIe 3.0 PCIe 4.0 PCIe 3.0 Memory Bandwidth 256 GB/s 112 GB/s 512 GB/s 320 GB/s Memory Capacity 8GB GDDR5 2GB GDDR5 16GB HBM 8GB GDDR5X Pixel Rate > 32 GPixel/s 46.56 GPixel/s > 128 GPixel/s 110.9 GPixel/s FP32 (Float) Performance 2 TFLOPs 1.862 TFLOPs 8 TFLOPs 8.873 TFLOPs Outputs HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.3 HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.3 HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 Encoding H.265/4K 60FPS H.265/4K 60FPS H.265/4K 60FPS H.265/4K 60FPS TDP 150W 75W 200W 180W

Business has been booming for Jingjia Micro. The China-based organization turned in its first half 2019 results yesterday where it registered a revenue of 257 million yuan ($36 milllion), which represents a considerable year-on-year increase of 34.54%. Jingjia Micro's strong suits are graphics display and control products and small specialized radars.

However, Jingjia Micro's hunger cannot be satisfied and has already started to promote its GPUs outside the military market. The JM7200 is the firm's most recent GPU. It's clocked at 1,200 MHz and comes with 4GB of DDR3 memory. For reference sake, the JM7200's performance is equivalent to a GeForce GT 640. However, the JM7200 has a TDP (thermal design power) that's less than 10W as opposed to the GeForce GT 640's 50W. The Chinese company is currently receiving orders for its JM7200 GPU and has gone back to the drawing board to plan its next-gen GPUs.

As per cnBeta's report, the JM9231 and JM9271 will be Jingjia Micro's upcoming high-performance GPUs. The first performs close to a GeForce GTX 1050 while the latter boasts performance figures in the same ballpark as a GeForce GTX 1080. In terms of TDP, Nvidia evidently has the upper hand. Pascal-powered graphics cards make use of the 16nm process node while Jingjia Micro's offerings still rely on the 28nm manufacturing process.

The JM9231 is expected to arrive with a boost clock above 1,500 MHz, 8GB of GDDR5 memory and a 150W TDP. The JM9231, which most likely is the flagship model, will come with all the bells and whistles, like support for the PCIe 4.0 interface and up to 16GB of HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) memory. It's rated with a 200W TDP and purportedly boasts a boost clock that scales above the 1,800 MHz mark.

At the moment, the planned JM9231 and JM9271 GPUs might be exclusively for military use. This is evident since both GPUs apparently lack support for the DirectX 12 and Vulkan APIs. If Jingjia Micro wants to steal a piece of Nvidia and AMD's cake, the Chinese GPU maker will have to incorporate both features to have a real gaming graphics card. The GPUs are probably in the early stages of development, and there is still time to make changes to the product, or Jingjia Micro could make a completely different consumer product. If priced aggressively, we could definitely picture Jingjia Micro's GPUs selling like hot cakes in the China market.

