Apple Design Head Jony Ive Leaving the Company

Jony Ive. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple Chief Design Officer Jonathan "Jony" Ive is leaving Apple later this year. He will start his own design firm which will include Apple as a client. Reports say that Marc Newsom will join him at the new venture, entitled LoveFrom.

Evans Hankey, vice president of industrial design and Alan Dye, vice president of human interface design will both report directly to Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams, who Apple says has led the development of the Apple Watch since it started and will spend time in the design studio.

"After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer," Ive said in a statement. "Today it is stronger, more vibrant and more talented than at any point in Apple’s history. The team will certainly thrive under the excellent leadership of Evans, Alan and Jeff, who have been among my closest collaborators. I have the utmost confidence in my designer colleagues at Apple, who remain my closest friends, and I look forward to working with them for many years to come."

Ive reports to CEO Tim Cook and has led Apple's design team since 1996, including leading design on the iPhone.