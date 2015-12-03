Trending

Technical Issues Affecting 'Just Cause 3,' Devs Still Gathering Data Before Making Patch

Just Cause 3 has been out for a mere two days, but it’s more than enough time for players to see multiple technical issues within the game. The overwhelming complaints prompted a response from development team Avalanche Studios, which released a new blog post.

The developers thanked fans for buying the game and continuing to support the series but also acknowledged that they have noticed the various technical problems plaguing the game. With the game out for only two days, Avalanche Studios is still gathering all the data it can with as many issues as possible.

That being said, the developers did not set a date for an upcoming patch. Even with all the data pulled in, it will take some time to recreate the many scenarios that caused each issue and then create a fix for each problem. This will not be the first patch for the game, as a fix was released on November 27, for those who received an early copy of the game.

Customers can report their issues on the game’s Customer Support page, and the developers urge PC players to go to the game’s Steam forums to find fixes to a few issues in pinned posts.

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributor at Tom’s Hardware. He writes news on tech and hardware, but mostly focuses on gaming news. As a Chicagoan, he believes that deep dish pizza is real pizza and ketchup should never be on hot dogs. Ever. Also, Portillo’s is amazing.

Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • maxiim 03 December 2015 05:21
    They need to stop collecting data and patch this DRM connecting BS. I'm connected to steam and everything else without issue, every 3 mins I'm offline or attempting to connect in game, its annoying.
  • Achoo22 03 December 2015 05:51
    With all the negative media attention directed towards unpolished AAA game releases, I'm amazed Avalanche had the gall to release what sounds to be a broken game. Another website reported 15-30 minute load times on XBone machines... how does a AAA product get released with such glaring issues on a stable, mature platform like the XBox?
  • renz496 03 December 2015 07:15
    Because publisher insist to release the game for holiday season? And then hoping to release fix later as usual.
  • Wrought 03 December 2015 09:41
    17058638 said:
    ... how does a AAA product get released with such glaring issues on a stable, mature platform like the XBox?

    Because the modern gamer will buy it anyway. Why should any studio worry about polish when their target market is so impatient and naive? Rock on, studios. The next step will be tricking the demographic to pay to do pre-release QA on it....oh, wait...

  • whimseh 03 December 2015 10:48
    And I'm sitting here with flawless FPS, wondering what everyone is talking about. Noticed a bunch of AMD people had issues.. well.... you get what you pay for!
  • cats_Paw 03 December 2015 12:41
    I gotta say, since 2010 I have waited a full year not playing any new releases (playing old games) and then started buying everything 1 year later.
    I have had no stability problems, no surprises with DRM, paid under 50% of the original price and have all DLCs in GOTY versions...

    Its kinda like adding an extra year for development. In fact I got skyrim legendary edition last weekend for 7,50 Euros.
    Now Ill get finished mods and maybe even a cool graphics overhaul.

    Id like to thank all my fellow gamers for doing the beta testing for me to have well polished games.
  • Avus 03 December 2015 13:55
    for most AAA, paid beta testing start at launch release. It is a common knowledge for EA sh!t and Ubisuck games.
  • urishima 03 December 2015 14:00
    Remember refunds, people. Use them if you can.
  • yronnen 03 December 2015 14:10
    for most AAA, paid beta testing start at launch release. It is a common knowledge for EA sh!t and Ubisuck games.

    So true. Just wait 3 months and you'll get a patched and stable game at a lower price (easier said than done...I know).
  • urishima 03 December 2015 15:19
    17060129 said:
    for most AAA, paid beta testing start at launch release. It is a common knowledge for EA sh!t and Ubisuck games.

    So true. Just wait 3 months and you'll get a patched and stable game at a lower price (easier said than done...I know).

    I find it quite easy, regarding Fallout 4
