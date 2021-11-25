1.3 Million IOPS SSD Can Fit in Your Laptop

Kioxia has introduced its highest-performing SSDs to date, the Exceria Pro family of drives that combine extreme performance with compatibility with laptops. Typically, makers of 3D NAND memory do not tend to address the highest-end segments of client PC market, but Kioxia's Exceria Pro SSDs offer higher performance than the company's own Plextor M10P-series SSDs.

Kioxia's Exceria Pro lineup of M.2-2280 SSDs with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface includes drives with 1TB and 2TB configurations rated for up to 7300 MBps sequential read speed, 6400 MBps sequential write speed, 800,000 read IOPS and 1.3 million write IOPS.

The Kioxia Exceria Pro drives are based on an unknown NVMe 1.4-compliant controller as well as the company's own BiCS5 TLC NAND memory. Previously the company focused on mainstream SSDs, so, the Exceria Pro family for high-end client PCs as well as workstations is uncharted territory for the brand.

Unlike most high-performance drives for high-performance client PCs, the Exceria Pro comes with a thin graphene heat spreader that allows you to install the SSDs into laptops and get uncompromised performance. However, the drive consumes up to 8.9W under loads, which is quite high for a laptop by today's standards, but is in line with Kioxia's Plextor M10P-series SSDs.

As far as endurance is concerned, the Exceria Pro 1TB is rated for up to 400TB to be written (TBW), whereas, the Exceria Pro 2TB is rated for up to 800TBW, which corresponds to 0.21 drive writes per day (DWPD), which is comparable to other contemporary client drives.

Kioxia's Exceria Pro SSDs are now available from Amazon Japan, reports PC Watch. Eventually, the drives will hit other markets.