Koolance Announces Trio of New Multipurpose Cold Plates

Koolance has launched some new cold plates. These cold plates are intended for use in industrial applications, but might also appeal to water cooling enthusiasts. The cold plates are simple liquid cooling blocks intended to cool chips other than CPUs or GPUs, such as chipsets or various controllers.

The cold plates come in three sizes: 25 x 25 mm, 40 x 40 mm, and 50 x 50 mm, for the PLT-UN25F, PLT-UN40F, and PLT-UN50F, respectively. They are built with modding in mind, and can thus accommodate various extras such as LED arrays or peltier elements. The units all feature a microfin internal structure with fins that are 0.5 mm thick.

The units will range in price from $63 to $78, and they are already available through Koolance's webshop.

