Supercharge Your Laptop With 32GB of RAM For $130

(Image credit: G.Skill)

If your gaming laptop, notebook, mini-PC or mobile workstation has been getting more sluggish by the day, a memory upgrade might just be what the doctor ordered. Newegg is holding a seven-day sale for G.Skill's Ripjaws 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM memory kit for $129.99 with free shipping included.

G.Skill's Ripjaws dual-channel memory kit (F4-2400C16D-32GRS) is perfect for systems that are limited in DDR4 SO-DIMM memory slots. Each Ripjaws memory module is 16GB, so you only need two slots to max out your system's memory. The sticks clock in at 2,400MHz with timings set to CL16-16-16-39. They operate at 1.2V, which helps reduce power consumption and heat.

G.Skill says its Ripjaws SO-DIMM memory kits are built with hand-picked components and rigorously tested for hours. The F4-2400C16D-32GRS memory kit is specifically designed to pair up with Intel's 6th-generation and newer processors. It comes with an auto-overclocking feature that automatically calibrates the memory speeds and timings as long as you install the modules in a qualified system. Lastly, G.Skill backs its Ripjaws SO-DIMM memory kits with a limited lifetime warranty.