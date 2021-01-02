Lenovo 24-Inch IPS Monitor $80 Off at Best Buy

Finding an affordable IPS display is always exciting when upgrading from something like a VA or TN panel display. The IPS quality is notably higher when it comes to vibrancy and color depth. This offer is for the 24-inch Lenovo Q24i-10 monitor, which is now $80 off.

There are plenty of monitor deals to sift through for anyone interested in comparison-shopping. Be sure to check back often; we share the best deals on tech we can find with our readers every day. These offers can change at a moment's notice, so double-check every deal before locking in a purchase.

Lenovo Q24i-10 24-Inch IPS: was $189, now $109 at Best Buy

This monitor is usually priced at around $189 but is available today for just $109. It spans 24-inches across and uses an IPS panel.View Deal

This 24-inch IPS display had an FHD resolution, which measures in at 1920 x 1080. That isn't the highest you'll find on the market, but it's definitely enough for casual gaming and watching movies.

According to the specs, the panel has a refresh rate of 75Hz and a 4ms response time. To help reduce screen tearing, it supports AMD FreeSync.

Visit the Lenovo Q24i-10 product page at Best Buy for more details and checkout options.