Lenovo Announces 28-inch ThinkVision Pro2840m 4K Monitor

The ThinkVision Pro2840m is a 28-inch UltraHD display that boasts a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (157 PPI). The monitor sports true 10-bit color, DP+mDP_MHL, USB BC 1.2, 3x USB 3.0, and 2x USB 2.0. There's also dual 2x3 watt speakers, touch sensitive buttons, a stand that allows for tilt (forward 5 degrees, backwards 25 degrees), swivel (45 degrees in either direction), and life (110 mm).

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

This display is expected to hit the market in April of this year, though no specific release date was given. Pricing is set at $799, which is awesome value for a 4K monitor.

