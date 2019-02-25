New Lenovo IdeaPads Come in Intel, AMD Flavors

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo announced a new lineup of consumer devices at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, including a mix of options with Intel’s Core i and AMD’s Ryzen processors. The devices will release in the U.S. in the spring and summer and throughout the spring in Europe.

The devices are the IdeaPad C340, S540 and S340, each in 14 and 15-inch options.

The C340 2-in-1, (starting at $449.99 / €599 including VAT) will sport either 8th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7 processors with options for both Nvidia GeForce MX230 or AMD Radeon RX Vega integrated graphics. It boasts Lenovo’s new TrueBlock webcam shutter and an optional backlit keyboard.

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Lenovo IdeaPad S340 CPU Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U or AMD Ryzen 7 3700U Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U or AMD Ryzen 7 3700U Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U or AMD Ryzen 7 3700U GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce MX230 or AMD Radeon RX Vega integrated graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon RX Vega integrated graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 or AMD Radeon RX Vega integrated graphics RAM Up to 16 GB DDR4 (intel) / 8 GB DDR4 (AMD) Up to 12GB DDR Up to 12GB DDR Storage Up to 512 GB + 1 TB (Intel) / Up to 512 GB (AMD) Up to 512 GB + 1 TB (Intel) / Up to 512 GB (AMD) Up to 2TB Display 14-inch: up to FHD (AMD only offered in 14-inch)15-inch up to FHD 14-inch: up to FHD (AMD only offered in 14-inch)15-inch up to FHD Up to 15.6-inch FHD Battery Intel: Up to 52.5 Whr / AMD: 45 WHr Up to 8 hours (size not listed) Up to 10 hours (Intel) / Up to 8 hours (AMD) sizes not listed Starting Price (US) $449.99 (14-inch) / $499.99 (15-inch) $879.99 (14-inch) / $729.99 (15-inch) $369.99 (14-inch) / $429.99 (15-inch) Starting Price (Europe) €599 (both sizes) €899 (14-inch) / €799 (15-inch) €549 (both sizes)

The S540 ($879.99 / €899) is comprised of an all-aluminum chassis with a choice of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, MX250 or AMD Radeon RX Vega. It also has the privacy shutter, as well as new “dual-action” cooling fans.

Finally, the budget option, the S340, ($369.99 / €599) has up to an FHD display, plus narrow bezels, a carbon fiber deck with an aluminum finish and the TrueBlock shutter.