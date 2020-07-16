Lenovo Introduces Suite of AMD Ryzen Gaming PCs

Lenovo is today announcing a new batch of AMD-powered Legion gaming PCs , including a desktop and laptops. They will start to release this month and into the fall.



The two laptops are the Lenovo Legion 5 and the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. They share similar specs with CPUs up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and 1TB SSD, but the Legion goes up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 while the IdeaPad, a more entry-level machine, goes up to a GTX 1650 Ti.



Lenovo Legion 5 Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Up to AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz Up to 128GB DDR4 3200 MHz Up to 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 2x 1TB PCIe SSD and 2x 2TB 3.5 HDD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Display 15.6 inch or 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080, Dolby Vision N/A 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, up to 120 Hz Availability Date September 2020 October 2020 July 2020 Starting Price $1,089.99 $829.99 $659.99

The 15-inch version of the Legion 5 has been previously announced , but now the company is introducing a 17-inch version. Both will have FHD displays with options for Dolby Vision. The IdeaPad 3, with its 15.6-inch display, will go up to 120 Hz.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3 will go on sale this month starting at $659.99, but you’ll have to wait until September for the Legion 5, which starts at $1,089.99.

The Legion 5 features Lenovo’s TrueStrike keyboard with 1.5mm of travel, while the IdeaPad does not.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

As for the desktop it’s an AMD version of the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i announced earlier this year, now dubbed the Lenovo Legion Tower 5. It comes with up to a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super. That’s a strange mix given the CPU is insane overkill for gaming, while the GPU is a step down from the 2080 Super (not to mention the 2080 Ti).

That all fits in a 16-liter chassis, with options for a 150W air cooler for the CPU or a 200W all-in-one liquid cooler. The Legion Tower 5 desktop will launch in October starting at $829.99.

(Image credit: Lenovo)