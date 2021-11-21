Best Lenovo Legion 5 Black Friday Deals 2021

From the Lenovo Legion 5 to the Legion 5i to the Legion 5 Pro, there's so much to find in Lenovo's Legion 5 gaming laptop lineup. Plenty of these are likely to go on sale this Black Friday, and since at least one of these lands on our best gaming laptops list, here's a guide to help you sort through the guff to find the best deals.

First, let's start with probably the most confusing part of the Legion 5 series: the difference between a regular Legion 5 and a 5i. It's actually pretty simple, in that the 5i uses Intel chips and the regular Legion 5 does not.

For instance, we reviewed a Lenovo Legion 5i model late last year that had an Intel Core i7-10750H and an RTX 2060. We were impressed by its screen, but thought it was a bit pricey at $1,829. Luckily, the combination of its age with Black Friday deals might make it worth keeping an eye out for this holiday season.

There's also, of course, more recent 5i models with RTX 30 series GPUs and 11th gen chips. 15-inch versions of these laptops currently start at $1,199, with 16-inch and 17-inch models also available starting at $1,399 and $1,299, respectively. You can go up to the Intel Core i7 here, alongside a GPU up to the RTX 3070. Expect Black Friday to make at least some of these more affordable.



The most recent AMD-powered Legion 5 laptops, meanwhile, start at $1,099 for 15-inchers, $1,299 for 16-inchers and an oddly uneven $1,087 for 17-inchers. These come with up to the RTX 3070 and the Ryzen 7 5800H. The RX 6600M is also available, if you prefer to go for an all-AMD machine.

Not all available models will be on sale, of course. But you'll want to keep an eye out for the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro especially. It pairs similar specs as the regular Lenovo Legion 5 (aka AMD CPUs up to the 5800H and Nvidia GPU options up to the RTX 3070) with a 1440p @ 165Hz screen that we found stunning in our review.

Best Lenovo Legion 5 Deals