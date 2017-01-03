Lenovo's 'Legion' Of Kaby Lake Gaming Laptops Arrive

Lenovo unveiled a new series of gaming laptops featuring Intel 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors. The Legion Y720 and Y520 notebooks have been poised to target the mainstream and entry-level VR gaming PC market with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and GTX 1050 Ti graphics under the hood.

The new Lenovo Legion laptops both feature up to an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory, in addition to up to a 512GB PCIe SSD and a 2TB HDD. However, GPU options for the Y520 are said to be “up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti,” implying that lesser graphics options like the GTX 1050 will be available. The Legion Y720 sports a GTX 1060 6GB graphics module by default and doesn’t offer any less-or-more powerful GPUs.

The two new Lenovo laptops also offer different screen options, despite both having a 15.6-inch display. The Y520 offers only a 1920 x 1080 IPS display, but the Y720 can be equipped with a 1920 x 1080 IPS or 3840 x 2160 IPS panel. Given that the Y520 doesn’t offer a GPU past the GTX 1050 Ti, we’re not surprised it excludes the 4K display option.

Lenovo claimed the Legion Y720 is the “world’s first” notebook with Dolby Atmos sound onboard, which delivers audio to two 2W JBL speakers and a 3W subwoofer. The Y520 offers only two 2W Harman-certified speakers, with Dolby Audio Premium driving the sound. Networking for both notebooks is provided by a gigabit Ethernet port or dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The Y520 offers a 3-cell 45WH battery with up to four hours of runtime, and the Y720 features a 4-cell 60WH battery that can last up to five hours.

The new Lenovo Legion Y520 and 720 notebooks are priced starting at $899 and $1,399, respectively. The Y520 will be available in early February, but we’ll have to wait until April to see the Y720 in the wild.