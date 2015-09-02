Lenovo Launches Low-Cost Smartphones With Huge Batteries

Lenovo Vibe Pm1

Lenovo launched three new smartphones today, from the budget but LTE-capable Vibe P1m, to the higher-end Vibe P1, and the selfie-focused Vibe S1.

The Lenovo Vibe P1m brings a large 4,000 mAh battery, which should differentiate it from most other phones in its range. In the race to have everything more powerful, the battery life of the device is often disregarded as a priority by manufacturers, who at best try to maintain the same battery life as in the last generation.

The Vibe P1m also brings fast-charging capability, as well as dual-SIM support, which we're starting to see as the rule rather than an exception in most phones from the mid-range and down. It runs the latest Android 5.1 Lollipop version.

Lenovo Vibe P1m Lenovo Vibe P1 Lenovo Vibe S1 SoC Mediatek MT6735P 1.0 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 615 1.5 GHz octa-core 64-bit Mediatek MT6752 1.7 GHz octa-core Screen 5" IPS 5.5" IPS 5.0" IPS Resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 RAM 2 GB 2 GB 3 GB Storage 16 GB 32 GB 32 GB microSD support Yes (up to 32 GB) Yes (up to 128 GB) Yes (up to 128 GB) Camera 8MP 13MP 13MP Front-camera 5MP 5MP 8MP + 2MP LTE support Yes Yes Yes Dual-SIM Yes (micro-SIM) Yes (nano-SIM) Yes (nano-SIM) Battery 4,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 2,500 mAh Dimensions 141 x 71.8 x 9.3 mm 152.9 x 75.6 x 4.6-9.9 mm 143.3 x 70.8 x 7.8 mm OS Android 5.1 Android 5.1 Android 5.0

Lenovo Vibe P1

The Vibe P1, the P1m's bigger brother, brings a more powerful Snapdragon 615 SoC from Qualcomm, "Rocket charging" capability that promises to give users 2.8 hours of talk with only a 5-minute charge, and an even bigger 5,000 mAh battery.

The device even gets a fingerprint scanner. It's good to see fingerprint scanners are already starting to trickle down to mid-range devices, not long after they've made their debut in high-end devices. However, until Android M brings the native fingerprint support, we don't know just how secure Lenovo's implementation is. We've already seen some major security blunders from better-known smartphone companies such as HTC and Samsung.

Lenovo Vibe S1

Finally, the Vibe S1 is Lenovo's selfie-focused smartphone that uses two front-cameras (one 8MP and the other 2MP) to create a depth of field effect for photos, not unlike what we've already seen in the HTC M8. On the back, it comes with a 13MP camera accompanied by a dual-LED flash.

The Vibe S1 also has an aluminum frame and an even faster octa-core processor from Mediatek, but only a 2,500 mAh battery life, with the capacity having been likely cut down to fit into a slimmer body profile.

The Vibe P1m is expected to start selling from mid-September with a price tag of only $159. The Vibe P1 will cost $279 and will be available in early October in countries where Lenovo already sells smartphones. The selfie-focused Vibe S1 will start being sold at $299 in the same countries. However, none of these phones will be available in North America, according to Lenovo.

