LG 24M47VQ 24" Monitor Just $99 on Amazon

The LG 24M47VQ measures 24" across diagonally and has been listed as high as $129 in the past. While the sale lasts, you can pick one up on Amazon for $30 off. It's a 60 Hz screen with a Full HD resolution.View Deal

The monitor has a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. The screen has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 2ms response time. There are several video port options available, including HDMI, D-Sub and DVI-D ports.

The 24M47VQ also includes a few features and optional software. Users can take advantage of Reader Mode to reduce the amount of blue light. Both Windows and Mac users can download LG's Screen Split application which helps break up your display into halves or quadrants. It also comes with Flicker Safe technology intended to reduce any visible flicker.