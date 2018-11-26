240Hz, $200 Off: LG 27-Inch FreeSync Monitor at a Steal

The LG 27GK750F gaming monitor has dropped to $249. That's 44.5 percent off, thanks to the deals frenzy that is Cyber Monday.

We’re impressed by this deal because it slashes $200 off a 240Hz refresh rate monitor. A TN panel and 2ms response time are also promising for speed-hungry gamers. And AMD users will benefit from FreeSync.

But it’s not all about speed. A worthwhile gaming monitor also brings good image quality, and the 27GK750F proves its worth with an anti-glare screen, FHD resolution and up to 400 nits of brightness. Our only concern is that contrast ratio isn't listed; however, LG says the monitor comes with its "Mega Dynamic Contrast Ratio" feature.

The fun can get started right away with a bounty of ports. This includes two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.2, three USB 3.0 (1x up, 2x down) and a headphone jack.

And we don't mind the splash of color either. Check out that burst of red in the monitor's stand and the side and back of the panel.

For more help deciding if this is the deal for you, check out our monitor buying guide.

