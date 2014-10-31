LG's 31MU97 Monitor Has IPS Panel With 4096 x 2160 Resolution

More and more 4K monitors are hitting the market, but unfortunately, only a handful of them come with high-quality professional-grade panels. LG's latest monitor doesn't follow that trend, as the 31MU97 is aimed at professionals who work on content creation. It is marketed as a Digital Cinema 4K monitor, which is because it has a true 4K resolution.

Most "4K" monitors sold today have a 3840 x 2160 resolution, but that's actually a UHD resolution, simply a multiple of Full HD. The industry standard for the 4K resolution, though, is 4096 x 2160 pixels, giving an aspect ratio of 17:9. This resolution makes the monitor ideal for 4K content creators, because the video doesn't need to be scaled down to fit on the screen.

LG's 31MU97 comes with a 31-inch 10-bit color IPS panel, which is calibrated to cover 99.5 percent of the Adobe RGB color space. For the pros, LG also calibrated the monitor to cover 97 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.

"LG's Digital Cinema 4K Monitor presents the company with an excellent opportunity to solidify our leadership in the global professional monitor market," said Hyoung-sei Park, head of the IT business division at LG Electronics. "This monitor's high-end features and functions make it the perfect solution for professionals who require a top-of-the-line monitor with all the technology currently available."

The monitor also comes with a stand that supports height adjustments, tilt adjustment and pivoting. Mini-DisplayPort, DisplayPort, and two HDMI interfaces handle display connectivity, and there is also a built-in 4-port USB 3.0 hub.

LG's MSRP for the 31MU97 is $1399.99.

