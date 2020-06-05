LG's 38-Inch Nano-IPS 170 Hz Ultrawide May be Landing on Shelves Soon

As spotted by TechPowerUp, LG is launching its new 38WN95C-W monitor. Of course, it's no secret that this display was coming out as we've known about it for months now, but it looks like it will finally be coming to shelves, as LG has listed the product page and pricing is set at an arm and a leg: $1,599. We've also spotted it at an EU webshop stating that it will ship out June 19th.

However, for this money you get a display that does almost everything right. At 38 inches diagonal, the 3840 by 1600 resolution will be high, but not so high that you'll need scaling to use it. The best part is that it's a Nano-IPS display that runs at 144 Hz, but can be overclocked to refresh at up to 170 Hz if things need to get competitive.

Of course, with such refresh rates and at this price we can only expect to see Adaptive-Sync tech included too, and LG doesn't disappoint here either. The display is G-Sync compatible and FreeSync capable, with a refresh range from 48 Hz through 144 Hz. This is a nice, wide range that will result in smooth, stutter and tear-free gameplay, assuming you have the graphics horsepower to drive this near-4K display at such high framerates.

The panel also comes with DisplayHDR 600 certification, typical brightness of 450 nits, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and an impressive 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, making it great for content editors.

Compared to last year's version, the 38WK95C, the biggest upgrade is the higher brightness and significantly higher refresh rate, and we believe that although it comes in at a higher price tag, it'll be a much more popular display thanks to these upgrades.

Thunderbolt 3 with device charging is naturally included along with all the I/O you'll need to use the display as a one-cable docking station.