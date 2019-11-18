LG’s 4K FreeSync Gaming Monitor Is Only $270

(Image credit: Newegg)

Playing your favorite titles at 4K resolution is a luxury that promises game-changing image quality with sharper detail than lower resolution QHD or FHD options. That level of experience comes at a price, but with Black Friday tech deals approaching, now is the time to keep your eyes out for 4K gaming monitor deals.

Today, we’ve found just that. Newegg is offering the LG 27UD58P-B, a 27-inch FreeSync gaming monitor for $269.99, which is $70 off its original price.

We haven’t reviewed the LG 27UD58P-B, but with a 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time and FreeSync for fighting screen tearing with AMD graphics cards , it sounds promising for casual gamers. It’s not the speediest gaming monitor and, thus, won’t satisfy the most competitive, skilled players. But mainstream users can expect strong viewing angles and typical contrast and brightness at 1,000:1 and 250 nits max, respectively.

The monitor also features two 1.2W speakers and a stand that allows for portrait mode, as well as tilt, height, swivel and pivoting.