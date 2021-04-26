LG Monitor has 1440p, 144Hz for $297 — $103 Off

Today's Newegg Shuffle was chock full of some of the best gaming monitors, but you don't need to sign up for a raffle to find the best monitor deals. Newegg's also got a deal on the LG 32GK650F-B, which is a 32 inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The display is the more old-fashioned VA rather than the common IPS standard, which tends to have better color quality, but this deal still sets you up with higher-than-average fidelity and speed.

LG 32GK650F-B Monitor: was $399, now $297 at Newegg

This LG monitor is a great bundle of a mid-range resolution and mid-range refresh rate. While it won't reach 4K or 360Hz, it splits the difference between the two while also being quite large at 32 inches. View Deal

On top of this monitor's speed and 1440p screen, it's also FreeSync compatible and comes with an adjustable stand that supports pivoting, swiveling, and changing the height. This monitor is also VESA Mount adjustable, plus it has 2 HDMI ports and 1 DisplayPort connection.

LG also claims a 1ms response time.