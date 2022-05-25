LG's New UltraGear Lineup Includes 48-inch 138Hz OLED Gaming Display

If you're in the market for a large display for your gaming needs, LG has three all-new entries into the booming sector. The three monitors represent the best of LG's 2022 UltraGear lineup and range from 31.5 inches to 47.5 inches, and could be contenders for our best gaming monitors list.

Starting at the lower end of the spectrum, we have the UltraGear 32GQ850, which features a QHD (2560 x 1440) Nano IPS panel. For those unfamiliar, LG's Nano IPS technology involves using nanoparticles intermingled with a display's LED backlight. This nanoparticle integration is partly responsible for the display's 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

LG also incorporated Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology, which further boosts color reproduction and delivers darker blacks. Panel makers are always looking for ways to increase black levels and contrast on IPS panels, and the ATW Polarizer seems to be the latest effort from LG (following its IPS Black technology). Interestingly, LG hasn't provided us with any specs regarding the contrast ratio or brightness for any of the new monitors announced today.

48GQ900 32GQ950 32GQ850 Display Type OLED Nano IPS with ATW Polarizer Nano IPS with ATW Polarizer Screen Size 47.5-inch 31.5-inch 31.5-inch Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) QHD (2,560 x 1,440) Color Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98% DCI-P3 98% Refresh Rate 120Hz / 138Hz (OC) 144Hz / 160Hz (OC) 240Hz / 260Hz (OC) Response Time 0.1ms GTG 1ms GTG 1ms GTG HDR HDR10 VESA DisplayHDR 1000 VESA DisplayHDR 600 Adaptive Sync Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA Adaptive-Sync

LG says that the UltraGear 32GQ850 has a 1ms (GtG) response time and a refresh rate of 240Hz (although it is overclockable within the OSD to 260Hz). In addition, the monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified and supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

The middle child of the new 2022 UltraGear family is the UltraGear 32GQ950, which also has a 31.5-inch panel. However, it features a native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160). It also boasts 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space thanks to an ATW Polarizer and a 1ms response time. However, the panel's refresh rate is dialed back to a native 144Hz. But you can overclock the refresh rate to 160Hz if you're looking for that extra edge in competitive gaming. Adaptive-Sync technologies from Nvidia and AMD are supported, and the UltraGear 32GQ850 is DisplayHDR 1000 certified.

(Image credit: LG)

Finally, we come to the UltraGear 48GQ900. This display measures 47.5 inches across and carries a 4K resolution. Rather than using the latest flavor of the month when it comes to new IPS technologies, the UltraGear 48GQ900 uses a tried and true OLED panel to deliver vibrant colors and inky blacks. DCI-P3 coverage improves ever so slightly compared to its siblings to 98.5 percent, while response time dips to 0.1ms. As is typically the case with OLED panels, the refresh rate tops out at 120Hz. But like the other members of the UltraGear family, overclocking is supported, taking that maximum to 138Hz. And although many OLED monitors feature a glossy finish to make colors "pop," the UltraGear 48GQ900 instead employs an anti-glare finish.

All the monitors come with two HDMI ports (three on the 48GQ900), one DisplayPort, one USB 3.0 upstream port, and two USB 3.0 downstream ports. The UltraGear 48GQ900 also has the added benefit of dual 20W speakers.

According to LG, this trio of UltraGear monitors will first debut in Japan within days. However, North American and European launches will have to wait until later this year. Unfortunately, pricing is not available at this time.