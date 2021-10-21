Get one of LG’s Best UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitors for its Lowest Price

Black Friday is still a while away, but we’re already starting to see awesome monitor deals. LG clearly didn’t want to miss out, dropping one of its best UltraGear panels to its best price.

Right now at Amazon, you can get $104 off the LG UltraGear 32GN650-B gaming monitor — taking the price down to just $296.99.

Image LG UltraGear 32GN650-B: was $399.99, now $296.99 at Amazon

This 32-inch QHD gaming monitor from LG sports a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, AMD FreeSync, and a 95% sRGB color gamut — impressive specs for a monitor with over $100 off the list price. View Deal

To give you a competitive advantage, the 1ms MBR works alongside LG’s proprietary Dynamic Action Sync, to minimize input lag. This works alongside additional features such as the option to switch on a center display crosshair and the choice to customize your screen using a software dashboard rather than the joystick on the monitor itself, for ease of use.

And all of this is packed into a sleek, stylish, virtually borderless design with an ergonomic stand or VESA-compatible mounting, alongside both HDMI and DP I/O to connect multiple devices in your setup.

So, while this doesn’t reach the heights of our 4K gaming monitors, nor does it reach the 360Hz refresh rates of the fastest monitors we’ve tested. The 32GN650-B splits the difference, offering a big screen and real value for money. You won’t be disappointed.