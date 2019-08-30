Lian Li, EKWB Launch 011D Distribution Plate: Res, Routing and Pump in One

Lian Li and EKWB partnered up and created a distribution plate that combines a water cooling reservoir, routing and pump solution in one. Dubbed The 011D Distro-Plate G1, the design was made specifically to fit the Lian Li 011D and 011D XL PC cases. According to today's announcement, the location of the inlets on the plate are perfectly aligned to fit inline with PC components in an effort to minimize the number of bends a user needs to make to create the loop. The 011D Distro-Plate G1 is able to support up to two radiators, two GPUs and a CPU while mounting next to the motherboard.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The distro-plate itself is made of acrylic, plastic (PPS-GF30), EPDM O-Rings and graphite in the pump. It measures 13.5 x 5.1 x 1.1 inches (LxWxH). Mounting the plate should be straightforward, as it is designed specifically for the cases and includes all the mounting hardware.

Pushing the water around is the included DDC 3.1 PWM pump that is spec'd out to provide 500 L/H flow with a maximum head of 2.6M while using 6W. The pump is powerful enough to provide ample flow for most loops.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The multiple inlet and outlet ports provide a flexible solution for GPU, dual GPUs and even a vertical GPU solution, as well as single radiator or dual radiator configurations. But it isn't all about the functionality. The distro-plate also includes an ARGB LED (18 LEDs) strip in the front, which lights up the water path and acrylic. The strip plugs into a motherboard's ARGB header and is compatible with the board partner's RGB ecosystems (MSI Mystic Light, ASRock Polychrome Sync, Asus Aura Sync and Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0).

If you have an Lian Li OD11 or OD11 XL chassis and looking to simplify your loop and give it a bit more bling, the Lian Li/EKWB 011D Distro-Plate G1 is available as of today with an MSRP of $199. More details can be found on the product page.

Image Credit: Lian Li