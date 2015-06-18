Lian Li Adds DK-03, DK-Q2 To Desk Case Lineup

The idea of building a computer into a desk isn't a new one by any means. People have been doing this for years on their own in the computer mod community. I've seen people install motherboards into cabinets and drawers, but three or four years ago the first custom built desk complete with glass top to see all the components showed up.

Since that time, Lian Li has adopted the form factor and created some high end case desks of its own. The lineup has options for large and small desks, and single- or dual-computer setups. The company just announced the latest two additions, DK-Q2 and DK-03, bringing its full desk portfolio to six options.

The DK-Q2 is a single system desk, made entirely from aluminum, with a tempered glass top. The desk is 100 cm wide and 70 cm deep and sits at a maximum height of 81.5 cm, but it is adjustable by 30 mm so you can be lower it to 78.5 cm. Lian Li said this new case has been designed with better care for ergonomics; the chassis sits on higher legs and has a shallower compartment, which is supposed to provide more leg room and more comfortable arm position.

To achieve this shallow compartment, the riser card slots have been tilted 90 degrees. Up to two dual-slot GPUs can be installed, with the use of riser cables, one of which is included with the case. The DK-Q2 supports motherboards as large as E-ATX, and there are no restrictions on power supply length, as you'd be hard pressed to find one longer than 44 cm.

The case has room for plenty of storage, as well. There are mounts for up to five 3.5-inch HDDs directly to the chassis, and there are brackets available to increase the capacity to seven or eight 2.5-inch drives. All of these components are installed onto the motherboard tray, which is removable. Handles have been included to facilitate this process.

The DK-03 shares the same shallow design, adjustable legs, and aluminum construction, but it is much larger. This desk has been designed to house two systems at the same time. The right side supports motherboards as large as E-ATX and full-size power supplies. Graphics cards are again mounted on a 90-degree angle and attached with riser cables. The left side of the case supports Mini-ITX motherboards but does not have riser card support.

Both sides have individually removable trays that are installed in a lockable drawer that slides out for even easier access. The larger section has space for up to seven drives while using the optional dual drive brackets. The smaller side has two mounts, for a maximum of four drives. Each tray has the same handles as the DX-Q2.

Both desk cases have options for water cooling. DK-03 supports up to a 480 mm radiator with a maximum width of 60 mm. The radiator can only be mounted on the right side of the case, as the tray for the second system sits directly against the fans on the left. DK-Q2 has space for 480 mm radiators on both sides.

Each one has the option to add RGB lighting as well, which is easily visible through the tempered glass top. The top is completely removable on both cases.

Lian Li's DK-Q2 will carry an MSRP of $990, and it will be $1,490 for the DK-03. Both desks will be available in the U.S. at the end of June.

