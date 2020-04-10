Lian Li's Updated Desk-Cases Give Your PC Components Some Privacy When Needed

Lian Li silently listed its new DK-05F and DK-04F PC cases that double as desks. They're updates of the classic DK-04 and DK-05 desk cases, bringing the unique hardware up to today's standards. Changes include the addition of addressable-RGB, USB Type-C and a fan controller.

We first saw Lian Li's new desk cases at CES 2019. One of the things that caught our eyes the most was the 8mm thick tempered glass panel that sits on top of the desk. At the press of a button, it switched from being fully transparent to opaque, either exposing your PC hardware in all its glory or giving your computer's internals some much-needed privacy.

(Image credit: Lian Li)

As someone who appreciates an uncluttered desk when I'm working, if I were in the market for a case like this, (which I'm not, but that's solely because of the price point), the addition of the switching glass would make it a much more tempting option.

Meanwhile, the DK-04F and DK-05F still come with electronic height adjustments and can handle up to 80kg (176.4 pounds) of added weight. The smaller of the two cases comes with room for a single ATX system, while the larger of the two can hold up to two full ATX systems. Both have room for ample (liquid) cooling, hard drives and other accessories, and installation is should be made easy with removable motherboard trays.

Lian Li hasn't announced pricing for the updated DK-04F and DK-05F cases yet, though they certainly won't come cheap. The previous versions started at around $1,000, with prices skyrocketing from there once you looked at bigger versions or additional features.