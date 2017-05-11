Lian Li's PC-011 Chassis Gets ROG Makeover

Lian Li announced its new PC-O11 WGX chassis certified by Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG). This chassis shares mostly the same features as the PC-O11 WX we looked at earlier this year.
This dual-chambered chassis features a steel frame with tempered glass panels on the main compartment and aluminum side panels on the rear portion. The aluminum front panel features a custom silk screened ROG-inspired design that instantly sets it apart from the plain version of the PC-011.
The PC-O11WGX measures 506 x 277 x 457mm (HxWxD) and weighs in at 10.6kg. The steel frame and tempered glass contribute greatly to the weight of this case. This large chassis supports the use of multiple radiators, mounting locations for 4x 3.5” and 5x 2.5” drives, graphics cards and PSUs up to 430mm in length and CPU coolers as tall as 150mm. You will also find eight expansion slots and support for up to E-ATX motherboards.
The press release states the company optimized the PC-011WGX for liquid cooling compatibility:
The ROG branded PC-O11WGX has been built with feedback from Lian Li PC-O11 users. This is evident by optimized layout for disks on the rear of the chassis, it can fit three 2.5” drives. This puts more focus on liquid cooling and with space for three 360mm radiators for liquid cooling (or three 120mm fans) there is enough capacity for any thermal challenge inside the PC-O11WGX.
The chassis also comes with the O11-1 accessory kit with PCI-E riser cable for mounting your graphics card vertically. Although the PC-011 WGX supports eight 120mm fans and four 80mm fans, the company does not include any fans with the chassis. The top and bottom panels also include mesh dust filters.
The PC-O11WGX will be available mid-May in North America for $319.
|Motherboard Type
|Up to E-ATX
|Expansion Slots
|8
|Dimensions
|506 x 277 x 457mm
|Weight
|10.6kg
|Drive Bays
|4x 3.5”, 5x 2.5"
|PSU
|Standard PS2 PSU
|Front I/O
|USB 3.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1, USB 3.1 Type-C x 1
|Radiator Support
|2x 360mm, 1x 240mm
|Fan Support
|120mm fan x2 / 120mm fan x3 (Top) / 80mm fan x4 (Rear) / 120mm fan x3 (Bottom)
|CPU Cooler Max Height
|150mm
|VGA CoolerMax Length
|430mm
|PSU CoolerMax Length
|430mm
|Price
|$319
Check out the Lian Li PC-Q37 - it is basically the mITX version of the PC-O11.
Nooo case manufacturer's need to go the opposite way in my opinion. These aren't "gigantic" radiators at all. I want to see more manufacturer's cater for people who want 140mm based radiators. Why does everything have to be 120mm? The maximum radiator size this case supports is 360mm which is a triple 120mm rad. It would be nice to see support for multiple 420mm rad support i.e. triple 140mm rads. I have an Enthoo Luxe with a single 420mm rad. Ideally I want a case that can support 2x420mm rads, but finding one that's aluminimum and tempered glass is almost impossible. The only other case that does this is the Phanteks Enthoo Luxe, but that's too big for my needs.. and too expensive. I'll buy this Lian-Li case anyway because it fits my needs, but it's just annoying having to buy 120mm fans again and letting my nine 140mm fans in my current case go to waste.