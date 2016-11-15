Lian Li's PC-O10 Pairs ATX Motherboard With SFX Power Supply

Lian Li announced that the PC-O10 case that the Taiwanese manufacturer originally revealed back at Computex in June is now available. This isn't the first Lian Li case with a split-compartment design, but it is the first case like this to have room for an ATX motherboard whilst “only” being capable of housing an SFX-format power supply--a rather curious design choice. It's basically a PC-Q37 extended vertically to house ATX hardware.

The main chamber on the left of the case houses the motherboard and has a total of seven expansion slots. With support for GPUs up to 340mm long, this means that you’ll be able to squeeze in up to three dual-slot graphics cards (although we doubt you’ll want to). There is room for CPU coolers up to 130mm tall, and naturally the case has watercooling support, too. The top and bottom of the main compartment allow you to install 240mm radiators, with an extra thick one at the top, and rear exhaust is handled by two 80mm fans. To complete the kit, Lian Li even included a removable pump plate onto which you’ll be able to mount a pump/reservoir combo unit.

Being a Lian Li case, it should come as no surprise that most of it is made from anodized aluminum, except for the left and front panels; those are made of fancy tempered glass to show off your internals.

The right compartment houses the SFX PSU, which may raise some concerns among performance enthusiasts, but we reckon it’s not a problem at all. The PC-O10 doesn’t have heaps of cooling locations and is more about neat looks than sheer performance. Therefore, any system you’ll reasonably build in this case will, in all likeliness, not need any more juice than the most powerful SFX-L power supplies can offer.

The remainder of the right compartment is used to house cable clutter and storage devices.

Lian Li’s PC-O10 is available at Newegg.com with an MSRP of $269.

