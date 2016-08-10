Lian Li Goes SFX-L With PE-550, PE-750 PSUs

Lian Li is widely known for its quality cases, but many aren't aware that the company has also released three PSU lines (Energy/Maxima/Silent Force). Because it seems the PSU market is of high interest, Lian-Li released two SFX-L units that combine small dimensions and a 120mm diameter fan. The larger fan, along with the proper operation profile, is able to offer much more silent operation compared to the smaller SFX PSUs, which, due to the size limitation (100mm depth versus 130mm depth of the SFX-L form factor) can accommodate only up to 92mm cooling fans.

The new PE-550 and PE-750 Lian Li PSUs feature a fully modular cabling design, so their installation will be easier. In addition, they use flat ribbon cables, which help enable increased airflow inside the case. The semi-passive operation noise output is kept low especially at light loads. In order to provide compatibility with both ATX and mini-ATX cases, both units are equipped with an SFX-to-ATX adapter.

The OEM of the new Lian Li PSUs most likely is Enhance Electronics, a company with significant experience into the building of compact PSUs.

The MSRPs of the PE-550 and PE-750 are set at $115 and $169, respectively, but as usual, expect the street prices to be lower. The major downside of these new models looks to be the short warranty--which is only two years long.

OEM Enhance Electronics Form Factor SFX-L Models PE-550, PE-750 Max. DC Output 550W, 750W PFC Active PFC Efficiency PE-550: 80 Plus Gold PE-750: 80 Plus Platinum Modular Yes (fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 40°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection Cooling 120 mm Fan Semi-passive operation Yes Number of PCIe (6+2 pin) Connectors PE-550: 2 PE-750: 4 Number of EPS Connectors PE-550, PE-750: 1 Dimensions 125 mm (W) x 63.8 mm (H) x 130 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92 Warranty 2 years

We expected the PE-750 to have two EPS connectors, which would offer compatibility with high-end mainboards that need an additional EPS or ATX12V connector. However, Lian Li didn't share our opinion, so the PE-750 comes with only a single EPS connector.

Lian Li PE-550 Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 15 45 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 540 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 550