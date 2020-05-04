New 13-inch MacBook Pros Get Magic Keyboard, 10th Gen Intel CPUs

Apple announced this morning that it is refreshing its lineup of 13-inch MacBook Pros with its magic keyboard feature and doubled SSD storage capacity across all models, as well as select new models that feature Intel’s 10th Gen processors.
|Price
|$1,299.00
|$1,499.00
|$1,799.00
|$1,999.00
|CPU
|1.4GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5
|1.4GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5
|2.0GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5
|2.0GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5
|GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Integrated Graphics 645
|Intel Iris Plus Integrated Graphics 645
|Intel Iris Plus Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Memory
|Up to 16GB LPDDR3
|Up to 16GB LPDDR3
|Up to 32GB LPDDR4X
|Up to 32GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|Up to 2TB SSD
|Up to 2TB SSD
|Up to 4TB SSD
|Up to 4TB SSD
|Display
|13 inch Retina Display
|13 inch Retina Display
|13 inch Retina Display
|13 inch Retina Display
|Ports
|2x Thunderbolt 3
|2x Thunderbolt 3
|4x Thunderbolt 3
|4x Thunderbolt 3
The new Macbook Pro comes in four preconfigured models, two that use an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and two that offer the newly released 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU instead. You can configure these models as well and go up to a Core i7.
All models have at minimum doubled their SSD storage space compared to last year’s releases, with available SSDs ranging from 256GB to 4TB. Additionally, Apple has included its “Magic Keyboardm” which includes the Touch Bar and Touch ID feature common across most modern Apple devices and ditches the much maligned butterfly switches.
Optional upgrades across all models also allow users to add increased RAM and SSD storage to their purchases, with a maximum 16GB on 8th Gen models and 32GB on 10th Gen models. Pricing starts at $1,299 for 8th Gen models and $1,799 for 10th Gen models. All models feature macOS Catalina, the latest version of Apple’s desktop and laptop operating system, and are available for purchase on the Apple Website now. “It will begin arriving to customers and will be in select Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers later this week,” according to Apple.