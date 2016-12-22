Age Of AR Dawning: Meta 2 AR Glasses Now Shipping

Meta announced that shipments of the Meta 2 augmented reality developer kits have begun. Welcome to the age of augmented reality. Meta 2 AR glasses are about to land in the hands of developers around the world, and there’s no telling what these devs will create.
Meta’s second generation AR glasses are arguably the first compelling, consumer-accessible AR device. Tom's Hardware's Rexly Peñaflorida II was “astounded” by the experience when he tried Meta 2 AR glasses at GDC. He also said that Meta “is a step or two ahead of Microsoft in terms of development.”
Microsoft’s Hololens is in a somewhat different league, as it features a self-contained computer system inside the unit, but the Hololens doesn’t offer the same level of user experience. The Hololens dev kit provides a small window of AR that doesn’t come close to filling your field of view. Meta’s Meta 2 AR Glasses offer a much larger augmented screen area. The Meta 2 headset has a 2560x1440 resolution image, with a 90-degree field of view. The Meta 2 isn’t a self-contained device, though; it requires a computer.
Like Microsoft’s Hololens headset, Meta 2 includes an inside-out tracking system and hand-tracking technology. The headset features a 720p front-facing camera, sensors to capture depth and hand movement, and a 6-axis IMU to track orientation. It also includes a nine-foot tether cable to allow you to move around somewhat.
Meta began accepting preorders from the general public for the Meta 2 AR glasses in March. You might think that the first people to order the kit would be the first people to receive theirs, but Meta is taking a calculated approach to its hardware release. Meta is shipping the first kits to “select individual and enterprise developers who will be working closely with Meta to explore the exciting capabilities of the Meta 2 Development Kit.”
Meta 2 Developer Kits include a Unity-based software developer kit to help developers get started. The Meta 2 glasses also support several Windows-based applications.
Meta is currently selling the Meta 2 Developer Kits for $949, but that price is about to change. The company said that the price is going up next year.
|Meta 2 AR Developer Kit
|Display
|2560 x 1440 resolution, 90-degree FoV
|Camera
|720p front-facing camera
|Sensors
|6-axis IMU, array for hand interactions and positional tracking
|Audio
|Four speaker near-ear audio
|Connectivity
|9-foot cable for video, data, and power (HDMI 1.4b or DisplayPort)
|Weight
|420g without the cable and head straps
|Application Support
|- Microsoft Office
|- Adobe Creative Suite
|- Spotify
|System Requirements
|- Intel Iris Pro / Nvidia GT 650M / AMD Radeon HD7970
|(recommend Nvidia GTX 960 / AMD 280 equivalent or greater)
|- Intel i7-3610MQ equivalent or greater
|- 8 GB RAM
|- HDMI 1.4 video output
|- 1x USB 3.0 ports
|- Windows 8.1 or newer
|- 64 bit Unity 5+ on Windows (for development, not end users)
Have you tried that adapter? I'm pretty sure its latency is no better than anything else we've heard about, recently. In other words: too high.
The adapter is not using 802.11a/b/g/n/ac it's using 802.11ad (60ghz, 6.75 Gbit/s) it does add latency but so little it's not noticeable.
Let me know when you've tried it. That's all I'm saying.
Some day, we will have wireless connections from HMD to PC that don't add latency. That day isn't going to be for at least two more years.
If you can do ATW in the HMD, then that buys you a lot. Since the HMD contains the sensors, it can use the very latest position information.
Beyond that, I think using some simple form of video compression and transmitting one eye at a time would be the next obvious improvements. But these are things you really want to do inside the video card. So, that will require a new generation of GPUs, with a new interface connector. And that is probably at least 2 years away.
13 thousandths of a second is noticeable to you? What, are you frickin Data from STtNG that you notice that little of a time parcel? XD Happy NY all. <3
The reason for making you feel sick is that a lot of poisons, in the natural world, cause a similar delay between movement and perception. So, the brain detects this and triggers your body to vomit the poisonous thing you probably just ate.
Unfortunately, that evolutionary benefit works against us on laggy VR systems.
BTW, what we're talking about is not 13 ms of absolute latency, but 13 ms of additional latency, on top of what the VR system already had. That's how long it takes to transmit a frame @ the bitrate quoted by problematiq.