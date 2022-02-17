Micron Kills Off Crucial's Iconic Ballistix Gaming RAM

Through a press release today, Micron announced that it has decided to readjust its business strategy for Crucial's consumer memory products. As a result, Micron has discontinued the Ballistix, Ballistix Max, and Ballistix Max RGB lineups.

It's unclear why Micron has abandoned its only enthusiast-class memory family. However, the company stated in the communique that it "will intensify its focus on the development of Micron's DDR5 client and server product roadmap, along with the expansion of the Crucial memory and storage product portfolio."

The Ballistix series, which has existed since the DDR days, was the only enthusiast gaming memory that Crucial had in its arsenal. Micron's latest move explains why the company never transitioned the Ballistix lineup to the new DDR5 standard. However, Crucial does sell standard JEDEC DDR5 memory, and will continue to do so. Those sticks come as standard DIMMs with a PCB and ICs, but they don't have heat spreaders or any other types of high-end trimmings.

It's important to note that the change will only affect Crucial's performance memory business. Micron has reiterated its commitment to continue supporting the compute and gaming crowd with its SSD drives, like the Crucial P5 Plus and Crucial P2, and portable SSDs, including the Crucial X6 and Crucial X8.

"We remain focused on growing our NVMe and Portable SSD product categories, which both offer storage solutions for PC and console gamers. Additionally, Crucial JEDEC standard DDR5 memory provides mainstream gamers with DDR5-enabled computers with better high-speed performance, data transfers, and bandwidth than previously available with Crucial Ballistix memory," said Teresa Kelley, Vice President and General Manager of the Micron Commercial Products Group.