Microsoft Launches Major Minecraft Update For Consoles

Microsoft released a major update for the Minecraft: Console Edition game today, which will be pushed out to all major game consoles, including the Nintendo Wii U.
The update adds a ton of new items to the world of Minecraft. Included in the update are new block types such as granite, red sandstone, sea lanterns, slime and packed ice for building and decorating your Minecraft masterpieces.
In addition to the new blocks, Microsoft also added new potions, mobs and biomes to the already extensive game world. Players will also have access to several new types of flowers such as blue orchids, sunflowers, azure bluets, tulips, lilacs and other plants in order to make gardens.
The update is not limited to the Xbox version of the game, and it will appear on various Playstation consoles, too. The Nintendo Wii U, which just saw the release of Minecraft: Console Edition earlier this week, will also receive the update. The PC version is the only platform that will not receive this new content update.
The update is rolling out now, so if you are interested in checking out the new content, make sure you update your game before playing.
I have both versions and play both of them from time to time. I also have a Nissan and a Toyota :)
Except that the article specifically calls out the PC version and says "The PC version is the only platform that will not receive this new content update."
And meanwhile the PC version has had all of these things and then some for ages. That's why it didn't see an update.
UNLESS MJAS is referring strictly to the Windows 10 Edition Beta (I have no idea where they are with that version), in which case it could be clarified.
I didn't really read into it that way, but since i play both the console and PC versions, i know what each has/doesn't have. Fair enough point i guess, reading the article again, if you were a console only minecraft player, it does come across as if the PC version is missing the updates. Then again i don't think many console only gamers come here to read articles so maybe the writer thought it was assumed knowledge.
The console version does has one feature that i would like to have added to PC version though - when you hold the trigger button down to place blocks and move in a direction, the blocks are continuously placed and track to that row of blocks only. It makes for faster building in creative. I assume they did this for consoles lack of a mouse, but it would be beneficial even with a mouse.
I can not read that any other way. It says that the PC version will not receive this new content update. The only way you'd know any better is if you stayed somewhat in the loop with the regular PC version of Minecraft. Otherwise you might think that Microsoft's purchase of Mojang has caused the traditional release to languish, which thankfully is not true.
If anything Notch had grown bored with it and was swimming in his pool of money whilst scrapping his next big project (0x10c) AFTER hyping it up. Did I mention he cried and whined a lot? Woe is me I'm a millionare boo hoo. I think he should share a bunch of that cash with the Infiniminer guys.
I do agree that there are some features in the console versions that would be nice in the PC version. But I doubt it will happen, seems like a "Safety Rail" feature because the console controls are less precise than KB + mouse. I've played splitscreen with my niece. It's hard to get used to. It is however a lot more kid-friendly, and in particular playing online with others is a lot simpler.