Microsoft Offers Same-Day Windows 10 Upgrade For Your Windows Device Or You Get A Free Dell Inspiron 15

Microsoft’s offer of a free Windows 10 upgrade ends in a little over a week. However, the company is still attempting to attract more people to the new operating system with a new promotion. You can bring your Windows device to a local Microsoft Store and get a same-day upgrade to Windows 10. If Microsoft cannot upgrade the device to Windows 10 by the end of the business day, the company will give you a free Dell Inspiron 15 laptop.

Obviously, there is a caveat to the deal. You must check the device in at the store’s Answer Desk before 12 p.m. local time. If the device isn't compatible with the new OS for some reason, then Microsoft will recycle the device and offer you $150 towards the purchase of a new PC. However, that promotion has its own set of rules as well, chief of which is that the device needs to be on a Windows 8 or newer OS. Your device also needs to meet the following qualifications to be eligible for recycling if the Windows 10 upgrade doesn’t work:

You must own the qualifying device.

Device must power on

Battery must hold a charge and not require being plugged in to operate.

The device must be in fully functional, working condition without broken/missing components. A cracked display/housing, liquid damage, modification(s) or broken warranty seals are disqualifiers.

Cannot be password protected and must include the device’s original chargers and accessories.

The device must contain a hard drive.

In addition to these promotions, Microsoft continues to improve its latest OS. As we found out last month, the Windows 10 Anniversary Update comes out on August 2, days after the free Windows 10 upgrade promotion is over. Xbox One owners will also see some updates to the console, not to mention the fact that the 2 TB variant of the Xbox One S comes out on August 2 as well. The highly anticipated update will include updates to existing features such as Windows Hello and Cortana, but it will also introduce new tools such as Windows Ink.