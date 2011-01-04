Trending

4 GB Mod Brings 2011 Graphics to Morrowind

A user-created mod updates the graphics and sounds of The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind.

Joystiq points to a just-completed mod for Bethesda's now-classic The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind that updates the visuals and sounds of the PC version to today's standards.

For its time, the RPG was impressive visually even on the original Xbox console, however this new overhaul takes the impressive graphics to new heights. Naturally there have been a few bumps along the development road but modder Tyler "Warwon" Smith seems confident that everything has been resolved.

"I have been able to test the mod pack on two machines here to correct a few dozen issues, some rather complex that I didn't see coming," Warwon said over on Reddit. "I have removed all the bad little errors with mlox, and TESTool. Those tools brought to light a lot of awful issues and outdated modes I was using that are now fixed."

According to Warwon, the mod weighs in at a hefty 4 GB uncompressed and in addition to the original Morrowind install. The actual compressed file is 1.08 GB in size, however Warwon is currently still looking for someone to host the hefty download.

To run this hi-res mod, Warwon suggests that gamers meet the following PC specs:

  • Windows 7 64-bit
  • Intel Quad at 2.40 GHz
  • 4 GB of dual channel ram at 800 Mhz
  • Radeon 5670 with 1 GB or compatible

For Morrowind fans looking to update the graphics, keep checking back here to see if hosts have been provided. In the meantime, sit back and enjoy the demonstation pasted below, or just hang tight for another ten months for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • warmon6 04 January 2011 05:31
    Well now..... how ironic. :lol: Not only had i just reinstall morrowind and started playing it again after all these years, the guy name is very very close to mine. warmon6 / warwon :heink:
  • cmartin011 04 January 2011 05:38
    brings me back to the day I loved that game!
  • Antichrist 04 January 2011 05:41
    I bought the Game Of The Year edition but haven't gotten around to playing it yet...now may be a good time to give this game a try!
  • Aionism 04 January 2011 05:49
    I was hoping this would be a new mod but it's just a big compilation of mods. Those always seem to have a few questionable choices in them but I might try this pack out (sounds simpler than hunting down all of the mods and making them work) if I feel like playing Morrowind again someday.
  • Supertrek32 04 January 2011 05:56
    I was hoping to see revamped character models. That above all else has always been what's bothered me about morrowind graphics. They seem to have altered the heads, but they still walk/run like robots.
  • agnickolov 04 January 2011 06:58
    Hopefully it works with the Steam version.
  • elcentral 04 January 2011 08:07
    is it youst me or do the gamer bring a lot more love then meny of the game developers them self ewer had for the game?
  • rpgplayer 04 January 2011 08:17
    The modding community is what really keeps a game alive past it's first year. Some companies realize this and they promote modding, look at how many mods there were for Half Life.
  • arlandi 04 January 2011 08:24
    this is just awesome. may have to dig up the old disc somewhere and reinstall even if its just to see the mod.
  • ben850 04 January 2011 14:09
    Warwon is currently still looking for someone to host the hefty download.

    Why doesn't he just upload it via BitTorrent?
