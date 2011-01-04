4 GB Mod Brings 2011 Graphics to Morrowind

Joystiq points to a just-completed mod for Bethesda's now-classic The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind that updates the visuals and sounds of the PC version to today's standards.

For its time, the RPG was impressive visually even on the original Xbox console, however this new overhaul takes the impressive graphics to new heights. Naturally there have been a few bumps along the development road but modder Tyler "Warwon" Smith seems confident that everything has been resolved.

"I have been able to test the mod pack on two machines here to correct a few dozen issues, some rather complex that I didn't see coming," Warwon said over on Reddit. "I have removed all the bad little errors with mlox, and TESTool. Those tools brought to light a lot of awful issues and outdated modes I was using that are now fixed."

According to Warwon, the mod weighs in at a hefty 4 GB uncompressed and in addition to the original Morrowind install. The actual compressed file is 1.08 GB in size, however Warwon is currently still looking for someone to host the hefty download.

To run this hi-res mod, Warwon suggests that gamers meet the following PC specs:

Windows 7 64-bit

Intel Quad at 2.40 GHz

4 GB of dual channel ram at 800 Mhz

Radeon 5670 with 1 GB or compatible

For Morrowind fans looking to update the graphics, keep checking back here to see if hosts have been provided. In the meantime, sit back and enjoy the demonstation pasted below, or just hang tight for another ten months for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.