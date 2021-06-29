Get This 27-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor for Less Than $200 Right Now

The best gaming monitors blend a sharp picture with fast refresh rates, to give you both a competitive edge and something gorgeous to look at.

The Monoprice Zero-G achieves this with 1440p and 144Hz, but do you know what makes it better? A $144 price cut at Target.

Monoprice Zero-G 27-inch curved gaming monitor: was $343.99, now $199.99 @ Target

The Monoprice Zero-G packs some seriously impressive specs for this budget price point: a 1440p resolution, smooth 144Hz refresh rate, HDR and AMD FreeSync. All of this is packed into a slim, svelte design with a 1500R curve.View Deal

Of course, the tech specs are big selling points for this sub $200 QHD curved gaming monitor, but there is a lot more to love about this panel.

From the variety of I/O (3x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort 1.2) to the sleek, ergonomic hardware form, this monitor will fit into any setup. So, if you’re looking to buy a new primary monitor without breaking the bank, this is a great option.