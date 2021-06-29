Trending

Get This 27-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor for Less Than $200 Right Now

Save big on this Monoprice curved gaming monitor.

Monoprice Zero-G 27
(Image credit: Future)

The best gaming monitors blend a sharp picture with fast refresh rates, to give you both a competitive edge and something gorgeous to look at. 

The Monoprice Zero-G achieves this with 1440p and 144Hz, but do you know what makes it better? A $144 price cut at Target.

Monoprice Zero-G 27-inch curved gaming monitor: was $343.99, now $199.99 @ Target
The Monoprice Zero-G packs some seriously impressive specs for this budget price point: a 1440p resolution, smooth 144Hz refresh rate, HDR and AMD FreeSync. All of this is packed into a slim, svelte design with a 1500R curve.View Deal

Of course, the tech specs are big selling points for this sub $200 QHD curved gaming monitor, but there is a lot more to love about this panel. 

From the variety of I/O (3x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort 1.2) to the sleek, ergonomic hardware form, this monitor will fit into any setup. So, if you’re looking to buy a new primary monitor without breaking the bank, this is a great option.

Need more convincing? While we haven’t reviewed the 27-inch model specifically, you can take a look at our 35-inch Monoprice Zero-G review! This display boasts much of the same tech, but at an ultrawide aspect ratio.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tennis2
    TN panel, FWIW.
    Reply
  • Shadowclash10
    tennis2 said:
    TN panel, FWIW.

    Really? It's advertised as VA.
    Reply
  • tennis2
    Shadowclash10 said:
    Really? It's advertised as VA.
    Ah, monoprice's website does in fact say it has a Samsung LSM270DP01 VA panel. (kudos for listing the actual panel number!)

    I was on AMDs FreeSync database.
    Reply