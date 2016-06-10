Trending

Motorola Moto Z, Moto Z Force Smartphones Include Modular Parts

At the Lenovo Tech World keynote, the company's Motorola wing made an appearance to show off its new Moto Z and Moto Z Force smartphones. What is important about these two phones, however, is that they feature sixteen small pins in the back. These pins are part of the company’s new modular plan, called Moto Mods.

Moto Mods allow users to attach peripherals--modules, really--to the rear of the smartphone. This includes the InstaShare Projector, which turns your phone into a large projector; the JBL Soundboost attachment that turns the phone into a boombox; or a Power Pack for additional battery life.

There are also so-called “style shells” that allow you to change the design of the phone’s back, not unlike the Moto Maker that’s been around for some time.

Moto ZMoto Z Force
Display5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440) AMOLED, Corning gorrila Glass5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440) AMOLED, Moto Shattershield
CPUU.S.: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Processor (Quad-core, up to 2.2 GHz) Rest of the World: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Processor (Quad-core, up to 1.8 GHz)Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Processor (Quad-core, up to 2.2 GHz)
GPUAdreno 530 GPUAdreno 530 GPU
Memory4 GB4 GB
Storage32 GB or 64 GB, microSD card support up to 2TB32 GB or 64 GB, microSD card support up to 2TB
CameraRear: 13 MP (F1.8 aperture) with optical image stabilization, laser autofocus, zero shutter lag, color correlated temperature flash with dual LEDsFront: 5 MP wide field of view and extra flashRear: 21 MP (F1.8 aperture) with optical image stabilization, laser autofocus, phase detection autofocus, zero shutter lag, color correlated temperature flash with dual LEDsFront: 5 MP wide field of view and extra flash
Battery2600 mAh (up to 30 hours with mixed usage); U.S., Canada and Europe:TurboPower charging provides eight hours of power in 15 minutes of charging Rest of the World: TurboPower charging provides seven hours of power in 15 minutes of charging3500 mAh (up to 40 hours with mixed usage); TurboPower charging provides 15 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging; Charge the battery to 50 percent in less than 20 minutes
Dual SIMAvailable in select countriesNo
Connectivity802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz with MIMO; Bluetooth 4.1 LE802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz with MIMO, Bluetooth 4.1 LE
I/OMoto Mods connector, USB-C port for headphones, charging and data transfer; 3.5mm to USB-C port adapter includedMoto Mods connector, USB-C port for headphones, charging and data transfer; 3.5mm to USB-C port adapter included
SoundFront-ported loud speaker, Four-Mic ArrayFront-ported loud speaker, Four-Mic Array
SensorsFingerprint reader, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Hall Effect, Magnetometer, ProximityFingerprint reader, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Hall Effect, Magnetometer, Proximity
ColorsBlack with Lunar Grey trim, Black front lens; Black with Rose Gold trim, Black front lens; Fine gold, White front lensesBlack with Lunar Grey trim, Black front lens; Black with Rose Gold trim, Black front lens; Fine gold, White front lenses
AvailabilitySummer (with Verizon), Fall (unlocked)Summer (with Verizon), U.S. exclusive

One major feature--or perhaps more accurately, feature omission--of the Moto Z and Moto Z Force is the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lenovo said that it was removed to ensure that both devices were as thin as possible. However, there is a single USB Type-C port on the phone. You can use the included USB Type-C adapter (with a 3.5mm jack) to use your headphones.

Prices aren’t available yet for either device, but you can get the Moto Z as early as this summer, although it will be available from Verizon. The unlocked version will be available in the fall. The Moto Z Force is exclusive to Verizon customers in the U.S., and it will be available this summer, as well. The Moto Mods will launch at the same time as both phones.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • XaveT 10 June 2016 06:10
    The Verizon-only part on the Force model is saddening. I was interested until that :(
  • kawininjazx 10 June 2016 12:26
    Oh boy an adapter to plug in headphones, once you put a case on it you'll never notice how thin it was.
  • jungleboogiemonster 10 June 2016 12:51
    I love my Droid Turbo, but Verizon is pretty much useless at keeping software up to date. While I would love this phone I'm going to move away from Verizon exclusives so I can get software updates.
  • g-unit1111 12 June 2016 07:11
    That phone is too thin, and the fact that you need a modular component for charging and headphone use kind of defeats the purpose of using it for MP3 / video functions. If phone manufacturers really want modularity they would create a industry wide standard otherwise people will have too many parts for old phones lying around.
