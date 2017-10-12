MSI Rolls Out The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio

MSI is adding another high-end graphics card to its stable of GeForce powered offerings. MSI's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio factory overclocked video card targets gamers and enthusiasts alike.

Based on Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, this factory overclocked video card features 3,584 CUDA cores, 11GB GDDR5X, 352-bit bus, 224 texture units, 28 streaming multiprocessors, 88 ROPs, and a 250 TDP. The Gaming X Trio is manufactured with military class certified components that MSI claimed enables higher stability and reliability. To that end, the company advertises a 1,683MHz boost clock speed on the core and 11,124MHz memory frequency in OC Mode.

Additionally, MSI's GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio is equipped with a standard DVI-D, two DisplayPorts, and two HDMI 2.0b display outputs.

Cooling is handled by the the company's proprietary Tri-Frozr triple-fan cooler. This massive heatsink utilizes TORX 2.0 double ball bearing fans mated to a massive RGB-lit fan shroud. Airflow through the graphics card's aluminum fins and large copper heatpipes helps dissipate the heat absorbed by the large nickel-plated copper base plate.

As with most of MSI's high-end GPUs, this graphics card is equipped with a full cover metal backplate that adds structural strength to prevent the card from bending and twisting under the weight of the triple-fan Tri-Frozr cooler. The fan shroud and backplate are equipped with built-in Mystic Light Sync RGB lighting, which allows you to tailor the look of your graphics card to your system using the included MSI Mystic Light software.

MSI also bundles software and apps with the Gaming X Trio such as its Afterburner overclocking utility, MSI Gaming App, Dragon Eye, TriDef VR, and XSplit Gamecaster.

Pricing and availability were not available at the time of press. We have reached out to the company for more information.