MSI Announces Five New A320 Chipset Motherboards

MSI announced five new AM4 motherboards boasting the A320 chipset that AMD introduced alongside its Ryzen 5 processors.
A320 is the baseline chipset for AM4 socket motherboards. It offers fewer PCI-E lanes, SATA-III ports, and USB ports than the mid-tier B350 and high-end X370. It's supposed to make up for those missing features by offering decent performance at a lower price. AMD said in a blog post that it expects A320 motherboards to cost around $50, although manufacturers and retailers naturally influence or set the boards' actual prices.
MSI announced the A320M Grenade, A320M Bazooka, A320M Pro-VD, A320M-Pro-VD/S, and A320M Gaming Pro. The company didn't share availability or pricing information on the boards--its U.S. website hasn't even been updated to include the A320 chipset on its search page at the time of writing--but B&H Photo Video lists the A320M Pro-VD and A320M Gaming Pro at $60 and $70, respectively, with expected availability in 3-7 business days.
We expect to learn more about these motherboards soon. MSI hasn't even issued a press release about them, to our knowledge, instead announcing the new boards with a tweet. In the meantime, you can check out B350 and X370 motherboards in our price lists for each chipset.
|Product
|MSI A320M Grenade
|MSI A320M Bazooka
|MSI A320M Pro-VD
|MSI A320M Pro-VD/S
|MSI A320M Gaming Pro
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|Chipset
|A320
|A320
|A320
|A320
|A320
|Form Factor
|Micro-ATX
|Micro-ATX
|Micro-ATX
|Micro-ATX
|Micro-ATX
|Memory Support
|2 x DDR4-2667
|4 x DDR4-2667
|2 x DDR4-2400
|2 x DDR4-2667
|2 x DDR4-2667
|Onboard Graphics
|1 x VGA port, supports a maximum resolution of 2048x1280@60Hz, 1920x1200@60Hz 1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz 1 x HDMI port, supports a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24Hz
|1 x VGA port, supports a maximum resolution of 2048x1280@60Hz, 1920x1200@60Hz 1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz 1 x HDMI port, supports a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24Hz
|1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz1 x VGA port, supports a maximum resolution of 2048x1280@60Hz, 1920x1200@60Hz
|1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz1 x VGA port, supports a maximum resolution of 2048x1280@60Hz, 1920x1200@60Hz
|1 x VGA port, supports a maximum resolution of 2048x1280@60Hz, 1920x1200@60Hz 1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz 1 x HDMI port, supports a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24Hz
|Audio
|Realtek ALC887 Codec7.1-Channel High Definition Audio
|Realtek ALC892 Codec7.1-Channel High Definition Audio
|Realtek ALC887 Codec7.1-Channel High Definition Audio
|Realtek ALC887 Codec7.1-Channel High Definition Audio
|Realtek ALC887 Codec7.1-Channel High Definition Audio
|LAN
|1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller
|1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller
|1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller
|1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller
|1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller
|Storage
|4 x SATA 6Gbps ports- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 101 x M.2 slot (Key M)- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen Series Processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors ) and SATA 6Gbps 2242 / 2260 /2280 storage devices
|4 x SATA 6Gbps ports- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 101 x M.2 slot (Key M)- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen Series Processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors ) and SATA 6Gbps 2242 / 2260 /2280 storage devices
|4 x SATA 6Gbps ports- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10
|4 x SATA 6Gbps ports- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10
|4 x SATA 6Gbps ports- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 101 x M.2 slot (Key M)- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen Series Processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors ) and SATA 6Gbps 2242 / 2260 /2280 storage devices
|USB
|2 x USB 3.1 Gen 14 x USB 3.1. Gen 1 Type-A6 x USB 2.0
|2 x USB 3.1 Gen 14 x USB 3.1. Gen 1 Type-A6 x USB 2.0
|6 x USB 3.1 Gen 16 x USB 2.0
|6 x USB 3.1 Gen 16 x USB 2.0
|6 x USB 3.1. Gen 1 Type-A6 x USB 2.0
I rather get B350M instead.