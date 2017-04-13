MSI Announces Five More B350, X370 Motherboards

MSI hasn't forgotten about the B350 and X370 chipsets. Yesterday it announced five new motherboards with the A320 chipset; today it announced the B350 Gaming Plus, B350 Gaming Pro Carbon, B350 Krait Gaming, X370 Gaming Plus, and X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC for AMD's Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors. (One could even say that the number of AM4 socket motherboards, like the temperature, just keeps Ryzen higher and higher.)
The X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC is MSI's new flagship AM4 motherboard. It follows the X370 Gaming Pro Carbon announced earlier this year with a bundled Intel WiFi AC card that will allow you to use the board's LAN port for gaming while using WiFi for other applications. MSI said in a press release that the card offers up to 433Mbps connection speeds, so it should be good enough to stream music while you play a game, for example.
The other boards announced today are supposed to offer a middle ground between MSI's A320 boards and the X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC. All of them support Mystic Light Sync, the company's lighting control utility, to make it easier for you to choose the colors and effects you want in your rig. All but the B350 Krait Gaming and B350 Gaming Plus also feature VR Boost to enable low-latency VR gaming with reduced motion sickness.
Between these new products, the A320 boards announced yesterday, and the AM4 motherboards it had already announced, MSI has the whole gamut of Ryzen-ready motherboards covered. The company hasn't revealed pricing or release info for the boards, though. You can learn more about AM4 chipsets as well as the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors with which they work in our articles on the subjects. And, if you're curious about what the AM4 motherboard market looks like, you can also check out our price lists for B350 and X370 motherboards to get a better idea of how much you'll need to spend.
You can also learn more about the B350 Gaming Plus, B350 Gaming Pro Carbon, B350 Krait Gaming, X370 Gaming Plus, and X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC on MSI's website.
|Product
|MSI B350 Gaming Plus
|MSI B350 Gaming Pro Carbon
|MSI B350 Krait Gaming
|MSI X370 Gaming Plus
|MSI X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|AM4
|Chipset
|B350
|B350
|B350
|X370
|X370
|Form Factor
|ATX
|ATX
|ATX
|ATX
|ATX
|Memory Support
|4 x DDR4-2400 - Supports overclocking to 2,667 / 2,933 / 3,200MHz
|4 x DDR4-2400 - Supports overclocking to 2,667 / 2,933 / 3,200MHz
|4 x DDR4-2400 - Supports overclocking to 2,667 / 2,933 / 3,200MHz
|4 x DDR4-2400 - Supports overclocking to 2,667 / 2,933 / 3,200MHz
|4 x DDR4-2400 - Supports overclocking to 2,667 / 2,933 / 3,200MHz
|Onboard Graphics
|1 x VGA port, supports a maximum resolution of 2048x1280@60HZ (RB)1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz1 x HDMI port, supports a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24Hz
|1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz1 x HDMI 1.4 port, supports a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24Hz
|1 DVI-D port, supporting a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz, 1600x1200@60Hz1 x HDMI 1.4 port, supports a maximum resolution of 4096x2160@24Hz
|1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz1 x HDMI port, supports a maximum resolution of 2560x1600@60Hz
|1 x DVI-D port, supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200@60Hz1 x HDMI port, supports a maximum resolution of 2560x1600@60Hz
|Audio
|Realtek ALC892 7.1-Channel High Definition Audio
|Realtek ALC1220 7.1-Channel High Definition Audio- Supports S/PDIF output
|Realtek ALC892 7.1-Channel High Definition Audio
|Realtek ALC892 7.1-Channel High Definition Audio
|Realtek ALC1220 7.1-Channel High Definition Audio- Supports S/PDIF output
|LAN
|1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller
|1 x Intel I211AT Gigabit LAN controller
|1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller
|1 x Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN controller
|1 x Intel I211AT Gigabit LAN controller
|Storage
|4 x SATA 6Gb/s ports- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 101 x M.2 port (Key M)- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen series processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors ) and SATA 6Gbps 2242/ 2260 /2280/ 22110 storage devices
|2 x SATA 6Gb/s ports (SATA1, SATA2)- Supports RAID 0 and RAID11 x M.2 slot (Key M)- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen series processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon™ processors) and SATA 6Gbps 2242/ 2260 /2280/ 22110 storage devicesASMedia ASM 1061- 2 x SATA 6Gbps ports (SATA3, SATA4)
|2x SATA 6Gbps ports (SATA1, SATA2)- Supports RAID 0 and RAID 11x M.2 port (Key M)- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen series processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors) and SATA 6Gbps 2242/ 2260 /2280/ 22110 storage devices ASMedia ASM1061- 2x SATA 6Gbps ports (SATA3, SATA4)
|6 x SATA 6Gbps ports- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 101 x M.2 slots (Key M)- Supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen series processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors) and SATA 6Gbps 2242/ 2260 /2280/ 22110 storage devices
|6x SATA 6Gbps ports- Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 102x M.2 slots (Key M)- M2_1 slot supports PCIe 3.0 x4 (Ryzen series processors) or PCIe 3.0 x2 (7th Gen A-series/ Athlon processors) and SATA 6Gbps 2242/ 2260 /2280/ 22110 storage devices- M2_2 slot supports PCIe 2.0 x4 and SATA 6Gbps 2242/ 2260 /2280 storage devices
|USB
|7 x USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Type-A1 x USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Type-C6 x USB 2.0
|8 x USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Type-A1 x USB 3.1. Gen. 2 Type-A1 x USB 3.1 Gen. 2 Type-C6 x USB 2.0
|8 x USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Type-A1 x USB 3.1. Gen. 2 Type-A1 x USB 3.1 Gen. 2 Type-C6 x USB 2.0
|8 x USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Type-A1 x USB 3.1. Gen. 2 Type-A1 x USB 3.1 Gen. 2 Type-C6 x USB 2.0
|8 x USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Type-A1 x USB 3.1. Gen. 2 Type-A1 x USB 3.1 Gen. 2 Type-C6 x USB 2.0
No, the flagship of the MSI AM4 motherboard - X370 XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM
MSI now has many models, but there is nothing to choose. However, they are all the same, here the slots are reversed, the colors are changed ...
I read in technical forums what problems people have on the B350 tomahawk - it's something beyond the edge. And these are not advertising reviews, It's real people with real problems ...
As they now all this zoo will bring to the working state remains a mystery.
The MSI has dropped dramatically in recent years from my eyes. Engineers ran out, there was only bloated marketing.
Compare what they did 5 years ago, for example on the part of VRM and what they are offering now for comparable money. Normal hardware like Intel NIC or actual sound chips like ALC1220 are put only in the very top-end model.
Pity...