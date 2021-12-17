Get This Award-Winning RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop at Below Black Friday Pricing

Normally, the most powerful RTX 3080 laptops available today come with a massive price tag and zero chance of a discount — especially now we are clear of Black Friday.

But MSI seems to be on a different planet, as the company just dropped its top-of-the-line gaming system to a lower price than it ever was on the biggest sales day of the year.

Right now, you can get $600 off the MSI GE66 Raider with RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel Core i9 power. At Amazon and Newegg, the price is now down to $2,899, which is a seriously impressive discount for what you get!

MSI GE66 Raider: was $3,499, now $2,899 at Amazon MSI GE66 Raider: was $3,499, now $2,899 at Amazon

The cream of the crop from MSI — the most powerful of the bunch. MSI’s GE66 Raider sports a 4K display up top, which shows games at their absolute best thanks to the Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and RTX 3080 GPU. Multitasking is handled by 32GB of DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of high-capacity titles with the 2TB NVMe SSD.

Of course, the big specs are the selling point here, but there is a lot more to love about this machine, which we cover in our MSI GE66 Raider review . This beast picked up our highly-coveted Editor’s Choice award for its “unapologetically extra” design and incredible performance.

Packed within the svelte and stylish design, atop a beautiful RGB bar, the 4K screen runs at an oh-so smooth 120Hz. That’s an impressive jump up from the usual 60Hz you get on laptop panels of this resolution and makes it great for high quality gaming — making the most of its RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB GDDR6 video memory.

Pair that with plenty of I/O for connecting this into your home setup or playing on-the-go, and the impressive thermal management consisting of larger fans and heatpipes than the last generation, and you have something pretty special for the price.

If you’ve been on the lookout for an awesome portable gaming experience this holiday season, the GE66 Raider is an impeccable --and now more affordable than ever-- choice.