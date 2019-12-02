MSI GL65 15.6” Core i5 Gaming Laptop Only $699

If you want a serious gaming laptop on a budget, check out this MSI GL65 deal from Walmart. This laptop features a Core i5-9300H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, all for $699.

MSI GL65 15.6-inch (Core i5|GeForce 1650): was $899, now $599 @ Walmart

This MSI gaming laptop is ready to handle many of today's AAA titles. It's currently marked down to $599 on the Walmart website. It features a Core i5 chip and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

Spec MSI GL65 Gaming Laptop Make MSI Model GL659SC002 CPU Core i5 GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM 8 GB Storage 512 GB SSD Wireless Wireless / Bluetooth Screen Size 15.6"

The keyboard is backlit with RGB LEDs for a custom experience. It comes with both an HDMI and mini DisplayPort, supporting up to three displays at a time. There are 7 heat pipes spread across the CPU and GPU for optimal cooling.