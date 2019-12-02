MSI GL65 15.6” Core i5 Gaming Laptop Only $699

If you want a serious gaming laptop on a budget, check out this MSI GL65 deal from Walmart. This laptop features a Core i5-9300H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, all for $699.
|Spec
|MSI GL65 Gaming Laptop
|Make
|MSI
|Model
|GL659SC002
|CPU
|Core i5
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
|RAM
|8 GB
|Storage
|512 GB SSD
|Wireless
|Wireless / Bluetooth
|Screen Size
|15.6"
The keyboard is backlit with RGB LEDs for a custom experience. It comes with both an HDMI and mini DisplayPort, supporting up to three displays at a time. There are 7 heat pipes spread across the CPU and GPU for optimal cooling.
