Gaming Laptop Deal: MSI GL65 with RTX 2060 Graphics Now Just $1,149

This holiday tech deals season, we've seen some great sales on mid-range gaming laptops, including a number of configurations of MSI's GL65. Right now, Newegg has a particularly-compelling version of the GL65 for just $1,149 after rebate.

Reduced from $1,399 after a discount and a mail-in rebate, this GL65 sports an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, which means that it can support ray-tracing in games like Battlefield V, Control and Metro Exodus. Its 144 Hz screen allows it to play games at high frame rates without tearing while its Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM make it more than capable of productivity and gaming. The 512GB SSD isn't huge, but you can easily upgrade it.

MSI GL65 with RTX 2060: was $1,399 now $1,149

This fully-loaded mobile gaming rig comes complete with a 144 Hz screen, an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.



Spec MSI GL65 9SEK-065 Model GL65 9SEK-065 CPU Intel Core i7-9750H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 RAM 16 GB Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Screen size 15.6" Resolution 1920 x 1080, 144 Hz Dimensions 14.08" x 9.76" x 1.08" Weight 5.07 pounds Video Output 1 HDMI , 1 Mini DisplayPort USB Ports 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

The MSI GL65 has attractive, RGB SteelSeries keys with configurable, per-key lighting. Its 15.6-inch display not only has a high refresh rate, but also the ability to reproduce 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut or 72 percent of the NTSC gammut. This 5.07-pound laptop is also loaded with ports, including 3 USB Type-A ports, 1 USB Type-C, along with mini DisplayPort and HDMI out.

