MSI Silently Introduces GTX 970 Gaming 4G Lite Edition

If the price premium on the GTX 970 Gaming 4G is a little too steep, but you really want a GTX 970 with MSI's PCB design and TwinFrozr cooler, you're in luck. MSI silently announced its GTX 970 Gaming 4G LE, which is based off the same PCB design and cooler but doesn't carry as hefty an overclock.

MSI's new card comes with three different clock speed settings: OC Mode, Gaming Mode and Silent mode. Silent mode provides reference frequencies of 1051 MHz with a boost clock of 1178 MHz. Gaming mode bumps it up to 1064 MHz base with a boost frequency of 1203 MHz, and OC Mode tops it off with 1076 MHz core and boosts up to 1216 MHz.

For comparison, the GTX 970 Gaming 4G was clocked at 1140 MHz base and boosted up to around 1279 MHz. Memory remains clocked at the reference 7.0 GHz.

We expect the MSI GTX 970 Gaming 4G LE to cost either the reference $329.99 or $339.99, which gives you very good value for your money. If you're looking for an affordable GTX 970, and you're not interested in a factory overclock, the GTX 970 Gaming 4G LE from MSI is well worth considering.

