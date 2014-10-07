Trending

MSI Silently Introduces GTX 970 Gaming 4G Lite Edition

MSI's new GTX 970 Gaming 4G LE brings a custom PCB and cooler design at a lower price point.

If the price premium on the GTX 970 Gaming 4G is a little too steep, but you really want a GTX 970 with MSI's PCB design and TwinFrozr cooler, you're in luck. MSI silently announced its GTX 970 Gaming 4G LE, which is based off the same PCB design and cooler but doesn't carry as hefty an overclock.

MSI's new card comes with three different clock speed settings: OC Mode, Gaming Mode and Silent mode. Silent mode provides reference frequencies of 1051 MHz with a boost clock of 1178 MHz. Gaming mode bumps it up to 1064 MHz base with a boost frequency of 1203 MHz, and OC Mode tops it off with 1076 MHz core and boosts up to 1216 MHz.

For comparison, the GTX 970 Gaming 4G was clocked at 1140 MHz base and boosted up to around 1279 MHz. Memory remains clocked at the reference 7.0 GHz.

We expect the MSI GTX 970 Gaming 4G LE to cost either the reference $329.99 or $339.99, which gives you very good value for your money. If you're looking for an affordable GTX 970, and you're not interested in a factory overclock, the GTX 970 Gaming 4G LE from MSI is well worth considering.

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • junkeymonkey 07 October 2014 23:49
    329-339-349 $ seems if you can come up with 329 you should as easy come up with 349 and just get the better clocked card

    now if it was like a 50+$ savings well ok then just seems to me a silly price points on this and what a wast
    Reply
  • Cons29 08 October 2014 02:43
    if i were to buy, i'd probably get gigabyte (been hearing good things about it), or maybe inno3d ichill (my 670 ichill runs 49-50 almost all the time, full load)
    Reply
  • dgrambo 08 October 2014 04:05
    theres way too much funny business going on with this NVIDIA part. i wish to god NVIDIA would release a reference so folks like me can get on board (no pun intended)
    Reply
  • Bean007 08 October 2014 04:54
    Not sure if I think this is smart. Also there's the 960 that's hasn't made it's showcase yet. I think if you couldn't afford a regular 970 then a 960 would be a better choice. Of course it all depends on what the card is gonna be able to do and at what price range but I bet it's gonna be like the GTX 460 which was a awesome card for a great price.
    Reply
  • Amdlova 08 October 2014 05:00
    960 will not able to do sli and not will be better than 770
    Reply
  • Pikime 08 October 2014 06:16
    so are these basically lower binned parts? like say you were to buy one and overclock it yourself (maybe even have it underwater) would you get better results the more expensive the model?
    Reply
  • Bean007 08 October 2014 06:33
    14331945 said:
    so are these basically lower binned parts? like say you were to buy one and overclock it yourself (maybe even have it underwater) would you get better results the more expensive the model?

    It's possible. But the one thing with all GPU's and CPU's when overclocking is the batch they came from. Some batches can get awesome overclocks past the companies own overclocks while other batches not so much. Buying the higher overclocked cards just means they've done it for you and you won't get any less then that. While the slower clocked cards cost less you may or may not hit the marks as the higher clocked cards.
    Reply
  • Cons29 08 October 2014 09:15
    660Ti could do SLI yes? is this confirmed? not that i plan to do sli, i just buy single card
    Reply
  • icemunk 08 October 2014 12:19
    I'm glad to see these cards forcing a price war. You can grab an R9 290 (Gigabyte windforce) for $299 right now even.
    Reply
  • Ahmad Adel 08 October 2014 18:52
    THIS IS FOR THE F"""King COIL WHINING SH;;;;;T since they make it A silent release
    Reply