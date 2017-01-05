MSI Sharpens Its Gaming Desktop Arsenal With Kaby Lake

MSI updated its mythic weapon-themed gaming desktop systems with support for Intel's 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors.
The Aegis Series
MSI’s top-tier Aegis series features GPU options ranging from an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 on its lowest end Aegis 3 all the way up to two GTX 1080s on the Aegis Ti3. While all three models will receive a 7th generation Core i7, only the middle-level Aegis and the highest end Aegis Ti3 will receive an unlocked processor. VR-Link makes it easy to plug in a VR headset. The Aegis line-up’s RGB lighting may be customized with MSI’s Mystic Light application.
|Product Name
|Aegis 3
|Aegis X3
|Aegis Ti3
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7700
|Intel Core i7-7700K
|Intel Core i7-7700K
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Memory
|8GB DDR4 2400MHz
|16GB DDR4 2400MHz
|64GB DDR4 2400MHz
|Graphics
|Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 x 2
|Storage
|-512GB (256GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD-2TB HDD
|-512GB (256GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD-2TB HDD
|-1 TB (512GB x 2) M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD-3TB HDD
|Networking
|-802.11 b/g/n/ac (Intel AC3168)-Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield)-Bluetooth v4.2
|-802.11 b/g/n/ac (Killer Wireless AC1435)-Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield)-Bluetooth v4.1
|-802.11 b/g/n/ac (Killer Wireless AC1435)-Gigabit LAN 10/100/1000 (Killer E2500 with Killer Shield)-Bluetooth v4.1
|Interface
|Front: -Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2-VR-Link (HDMI Out)Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2-HDMI out-VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)GPU:-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort 1.4 x 3-DVI-D
|Front: -Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 2-VR-Link (HDMI Out), Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 6-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2-HDMI out-VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)GPU:-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort 1.4 x 3-DVI-D
|Front: -Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (supports super charger 2)-VR-Link (HDMI Out) Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 6-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2, -HDMI out-VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)GPU:-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort 1.4 x 3-DVI-D
|Audio
|-Realtek ALC1150-Nahimic 2.5 | Audio Boost 3
|-ESS Sabre HiFi DAC with SRC-Realtek ALC1150-Nahimic 2.5-Audio Boost 3
|-ESS Sabre HiFi DAC with SRC-Realtek ALC1250-Nahimic 2.5-Audio Boost 4
|Power Supply
|450W 80 Plus Bronze Certified
|600W 80 Plus Silver Certified
|850W 80 Plus Platinum Certified
|Dimensions
|6.69 x 14.8 x 17.05 inches (WxDxH)
|6.69 x 14.8 x 17.05 inches (WxDxH)
|7.72 x 19.92 x 20.08 inches (WxDxH)
|Weight
|21.36lbs
|21.36lbs
|31.53lbs
The Nightblade Series
MSI’s Nightblade series is more value oriented than the high-end Aegis line, and thus none of its systems are equipped with unlocked processors. Nightblade 3, the most powerful system in this line-up, will be equipped with a locked Intel Core i7-7700 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, while the entry-level Nightblade MIB will feature an i5-7400 and a 3GB GTX 1060. Just like the Aegis line-up, the Nightblades feature VR-Link. All three systems have configurable lighting via Mystic Light, with higher end systems having more customization options.
|Product Name
|Nightblade MIB
|Nightblade MI3
|Nightblade 3
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-7400
|Intel Core i5-7400
|Intel Core i7-7700
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Memory
|16GB DDR4 2133 or 2400
|16GB DDR4 2133 or 2400
|16GB DDR4 2133 or 2400
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GDDR5
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
|Storage
|-128GB M.2 SATA SSD-1TB HDD
|-128GB M.2 SATA SSD-1TB HDD
|-128GB M.2 SATA SSD-1TB HDD
|Networking
|-Intel Wireless AC 3168-Qualcomm QCA8171-Bluetooth 4.2
|-Intel Wireless AC 3168-Qualcomm QCA8171-Bluetooth 4.2
|-Intel Wireless AC 3168-Intel WGI219V-Bluetooth 4.2
|Interface
|Front: -Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C-USB 2.0 Type-ARear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2-HDMI out-DisplayPortGPU:-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort 1.4-DVI-D
|Front: -Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C-USB 2.0 Type-A-VR-Link (HDMI Out)Rear:-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 4-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2-HDMI out-DisplayPort-VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)GPU:-HMDI 2.0-DisplayPort x 3-DVI-D
|Front: -Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C-USB 2.0 Type-A (supports super charger) x 2-VR-Link (HDMI Out)Rear:-Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A-USB 2.0 Type-A x 2-HDMI out-DisplayPort-VR-Link (connect front -VR-Link and graphics card)GPU:-HMDI 2.0-DisplayPort x 3-DVI-D
|Audio
|-Realtek ALC1150-Nahimic 2.5-Audio Boost 3
|-Realtek ALC1150-Nahimic 2.5-Audio Boost 3
|-Realtek ALC1220-Nahimic 2.5-Audio Boost 4
|Power Supply
|350W 80 Plus Bronze
|350W 80 Plus Bronze
|500W 80 Plus Silver
|Dimensions
|5 x 9.21 x 13.39 inches (WxDxH)
|5.04 x 10.55 x 13.46 inches (WxDxH)
|6.97 x 11.57 x 16.77 inches (WxDxH)
|Weight
|14.11lbs
|14.11lbs
|16.31lbs
Trident 3
Finally, MSI’s Trident 3 targets the small-form factor market; CPU options range from a Core i5-7400 to an i7-7700, while GPU options include a GTX 1050Ti 4GB, a GTX 1060 3GB, or a GTX 1060 6GB. The Trident’s small footprint and VR-Link make it ideal for a VR machine in your entertainment center, but the GTX 1050Ti might not be ideal for heavy-VR gaming; potential customers may want to step up to at least the 3GB GTX 1060 for an unhindered experience.
|Product Name
|Trident 3
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7700ORIntel Core i5-7400
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Memory
|8GB DDR4-2400
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or 6GB GDDR5ORNvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB GDDR5
|Storage
|-256GB M.2 SATA SSD-1TB HDD
|Networking
|-Intel Wireless AC 3168-Intel WGI219V-Bluetooth 4.2
|Interface
|Front:-Earphone-Microphone jack-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (one supports super charger) x 2-VR-Link (HDMI Out)Rear: -Microphone/Line-in/Line-out-RJ-45 LAN-USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A-USB 2.0 Type-A x 4-HDMI out-VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)GPU:-HMDI 2.0-DisplayPort 1.4-DVI-D
|Audio
|-Realtek ALC1150-Nahimic 2.5-Audio Boost 3
|Power Supply
|230W
|Dimensions
|14.12 x 9.9 x 3.84 inches (WxDxH)
|Weight
|6.99lbs