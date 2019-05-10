MSI Teases the First X570 Motherboard: Here Comes Ryzen 3000

While the Computex conference, where we expect a formal announcement for AMD’s Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 series CPUs, is still a few weeks away, today we got our first teaser of an X570-based motherboard, the MEG ACE from MSI. Though few details were shared, the MSI Gaming Twitter account posted a cryptic video of the board with an easter egg or two hinting at what the new generation board is all about.

That said, Komachi_Ensaka also found what appears to be a listing from a Russian Regulatory agency that registers new products/product names naming other X570 based boards as well. The filing identifies not only the MEG X570 Ace MSI teased, but the MEG X570 Godlike is listed on the document as well. Surely their X570 lineup will be fleshed out over the coming weeks along with all the other board partners, but this is what we have for now.

(Image credit: eaeunion.org)

Pricing was not mentioned on the unreleased MSI X570 boards, but we do know from previous generations the MEG Ace and Godlike motherboards sit towards the high-end of the product stack. We expect to see the MEG X570 Ace in all its glory as well as other X570 boards unveiled in the coming days and while we're at Computex. Get ready, it looks like Ryzen 3000 is almost here.