Trending

MSI Ships GS70 Stealth Pro, GS60 Ghost Pro 3K Notebooks

By

MSI has four new gaming notebooks.

On Tuesday, MSI Computer Corp launched the GS60 Ghost Pro 3K and the GS70 Stealth Pro gaming notebooks. Both are designed for the mobile gamer, packing high-end hardware such as an Intel fourth-generation "Haswell" processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M graphics and Super RAID Technology. Pricing starts at $1,999.99.

"The GS70 Stealth Pro and GS60 Ghost Pro 3K are the epitome of portable gaming notebooks," says Andy Tung, President of MSI Pan America. "We've packed smoking speeds, deadly graphics and amazing customization power into featherlike notebooks that will withstand any challenges during the heat of battle."

There are four laptops in all: the 17.3-inch GS70 Stealth Pro-212, the 17.3-inch GS70 Stealth Pro-210, the 15.6-inch GS60 Ghost Pro 3K-095 and the 15.6-inch Ghost Pro 3K-097. The "Stealth" models feature a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080, whereas the "Ghost" models have a resolution of 2880 x 1620. The Stealth models also sport a GeForce GTX 870M with 6 GB of GDDR5 VRAM, while the Ghost models have the same GPU but only 3 GB of GDDR5 VRAM.

According to the company, these laptops feature a proprietary dual-fan cooling system. The two fans draw in air through vents mounted in the space between the keyboard and screen hinge. The air is then circulated across the motherboard and CPU, and pumped back out through dual vents at a 45 degree angle so that the heat doesn't touch the user's hands.

The company's press release reports that the GS70 Stealth Pro is equipped with the latest Super RAID 2 tech, enabling speeds of over 1,500 MB/s. Meanwhile, the GS60 Ghost Pro 3K is the company's lightest 15-inch laptop thanks to its use of Mg-Li alloy, which is extremely sturdy and light.

The specs for all four notebooks are listed below. Notice that they share some of the same hardware, including the Core i7-4700HQ (2.4-3.4 GHz), Windows 8.1, 16 GB of DDR3L 1600 MHz memory, Intel-based Wireless AC connectivity, Dynaudio Tech Speakers, Killer networking and more.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Au_equus 06 May 2014 17:19
    125% more pixels and half the vram? Am I missing something here?
    Reply
  • khaledegy200 06 May 2014 18:35
    Isn't this a gaming laptop? Then why GTX 870m not 880? Even 2 880Ms wouldn't be able to push games at that resolution. BTW can any one please explain to me what is raid 2? i know about 0, 1, 10, 5, and 6 i think, but never heard of 2.
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 06 May 2014 19:13
    Wish it was a IPS Panel Glossy or Matte option. Eurocom has a 4K IPS laptop for under $1400
    Reply
  • nebun 06 May 2014 19:27
    about time....some nice eye candy for the windows laptop folks
    Reply
  • archert24 06 May 2014 20:11
    Why would they give the one with a 1620p screen less vram than the 1080p?
    Reply
  • Pedasc 06 May 2014 20:15
    Isn't this a gaming laptop? Then why GTX 870m not 880? Even 2 880Ms wouldn't be able to push games at that resolution. BTW can any one please explain to me what is raid 2? i know about 0, 1, 10, 5, and 6 i think, but never heard of 2.

    The standard levels of RAID are 1 through 6 I believe with 10 being an implementation of 1+0. A lot of them are not commonly used and I thought 2 was obsolete and not used at all. They must have improved on it with this new "Super RAID 2".
    Reply
  • patrick47018 06 May 2014 21:06
    I don't know if I'd call it the "epitome of portable gaming notebooks "...
    Reply
  • soldier44 06 May 2014 21:45
    Change the hard drive option to a 512 GB SSD and the 6gb version of the 880m with that 2880 x 1620 res and I'm sold.
    Reply
  • frank the tank 07 May 2014 00:31
    Laptop GPUs have just caught up to 1080P and even the 880m might not be able to max out all games. 3K is pointless for a gaming notebook as it will just be too much for the video card to handle (heck for 4K you need 2 DESKTOP flagships to play games (namely 2 780ti's or 2 AMD290X's or a 295X2) notebook cards aren't even close to one of those cards. this is a marketing cash grab if you ask me.
    Reply
  • MaeClark0318 07 May 2014 06:01
    wow~I think not bad..but dont like the price though
    Reply